While fake news is galloping fast on the imminent end of electric cars, the record of the most produced car in the world has passed almost unnoticed, having just been conquered – in fact – by a battery-powered car. An overtaking with a double meaning because the car in question is the Tesla Model Y which has put two icons of the automotive world behind it. That is, a hybrid (the Toyota Rav4) and a pickup (the Ford F Series), as we were saying, two symbols. The first of Japanese hybrid technology, the second of “made in USA”, of the car that will never change. And this while all the American sites are full of reports on the sales dominance of the Ford F-150…

Although these production numbers are impressive (almost three times as many Model Ys are produced as all car production in Italy), it is important to note that they are not sales figures. However, the Tesla Model Y won here too, with around 1.23 million units sold last year. These numbers also don't cover sales of each manufacturer's complete offering. Otherwise, to be clear, BYD and electric cars in general would be much higher because the Chinese company – which declared that it had built more than 3 million vehicles last year, far exceeding the 1.84 million cars of Tesla – has a very fragmented model range.

It is true that BYD also produces many hybrid and other non-electric models, but it is also true that the Chinese company is focusing a lot on producing electric models, and it is no coincidence that the company maintains a dominant presence in its domestic market (in China has a 25% share of electric vehicles, compared to 15% for Tesla).

In any case, here is the complete ranking.

Tesla Model Y: 1,137,885 units

Toyota RAV4: 989,517

Ford F Series: 933,198

Toyota Corolla: 869,228

Honda CR-V: 679,832

Dodge Ram Pickups: 651,581

Toyota Hilux: 646,975

Toyota Camry: 645,915

BYD Song: 645,264

Tesla Model 3: 636,519