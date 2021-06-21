He turned one year old Richard Scott William Hutchinson, the American baby who boasts a very particular record, recognized by the Guinness Book of Records: he is the most premature baby in the world born after only four months of gestation, ie 131 days (five months) in advance!

Richard weighed at the time of birth just over 300 grams and it was so small that the parents, Beth and Rick, could hold it in the palm of one hand.

For this the doctors had prepared the family for the fact that the child had “0%” chance of survival, instead Richard held out and continues to do so: he remained in the hospital for six months, that is, until last December, he returned home and, after another six months, he put out his first candle.

Greetings Richard, it is appropriate to say.