Just sit in the new Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package and use the launch control. Then switch to the Tesla Model S and activate Plaid mode. Give up your breakfast in an orderly manner and then say honestly: did you notice the 0.1 second difference? And then ask yourself what is most important to you, because the Tesla Model S is slightly faster in a straight line, but the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT humbles the Tesla in the corners.

The Taycan Turbo GT is the most powerful Porsche ever built. In standard mode it produces 789 hp, but as soon as you activate the launch control, the power increases to 1,034 hp. You can even use the overboost function 2 getting 1,108 hp for seconds. The 0-100 time is 2.2 seconds if you have the Weissach package, and 2.3 seconds otherwise. The 0-200 time is 6.6 or 6.4 seconds, the latter is for the Weissach package. The top speed is 305 km/h – that is 322 km/h for Tesla.

The Taycan Turbo GT is fast on the track

Where the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT really shines is on the track. The car previously set a time of 7 minutes and 7 seconds at the Nürburgring. Tesla cannot manage the lap in under 7 minutes and 25 seconds. At Laguna Seca the new Turbo GT achieved a time of 1 minute and 27.87 seconds. Porsche only installed a roll cage for these lap times for the safety of the driver.

The Porsche Turbo GT weighs 75 kilos less than the Turbo S thanks to bucket seats made of plastic with carbon fiber, lighter materials for the trunk and the omission of the soft-close system for the tailgate. The 21-inch rims should also be lighter. The Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake eats away the last two kilos.

If you select the Weissach package in the options list, the car is another 70 kilos lighter thanks to the omission of the rear seat, the clock on the dashboard and the floor mats. There is also less insulation material and there is only one charging port, which you also have to operate manually. You also get a spoiler that can generate 220 kilos of downforce.

How do you recognize the most powerful Porsche?

At the front you can recognize the Turbo GT by its 'aero blades' and at the back there is an active spoiler. With the Weissach package you get a pronounced carbon fiber rear spoiler. Unlike the Turbo and Turbo S, the Porsche logo is simply in color, and therefore not in the so-called Turbonite shades. Porsche came up with six special paint colors for this Turbo GT, including Pale Blue and Purple Sky. But you can also arrive with your own color sample.

Inside you get upholstery with a suede look. Porsche calls this Race-Tex. You can also exchange the lightweight bucket seats for electrically adjustable seats, if you find them more comfortable. For the interior you can have the shades Volt Blue or GT Silver applied. The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT will appear at dealers from this spring. It costs at least 249,900 euros – and that is even without the Weissach package.