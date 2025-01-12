porsche relaunches the 911 Carrera S. Within the range, it covers the gap between the Carrera and the Carrera GTS T-Hybrid. Its powertrain has been significantly improved and achieves levels of performance that until now were reserved for the previous generation GTS. Additionally, an expanded list of standard equipment and more customization options compared to the 911 Career makes him an attractive member of the family. The new sports car is available in versions Coupe and Cabriolet.

480 HP of power

The power has increased by 30 HP, reaching 480. PORSCHE

The iconic 6-cylinder twin-turbo boxer engine and 3.0 liters has been improved for use in the new 911 Carrera S. The result is a significant increase in power, with a simultaneous reduction in emissions. Now delivery 480 HP and 530 Nm of torque, which represents a 30 hp increase compared to its predecessor. To achieve this increase in power and efficiency, Porsche has mounted new turbochargers and has greatly optimized intake air cooling, among other things. The new sports car is based on the design of the 911 Turbo of the previous generation. The Carrera S Coupé accelerates 0 to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 308 km/h. An eight-speed Porsche dual-clutch (PDK) gearbox transmits power to the rear wheels.

Standard and optional equipment

As standard it includes improved equipment compared to the previous generation. PORSCHE

Porsche has increased considerably the standard equipment of the Carrera S, which includes 20/21-inch Carrera S wheels with tires of different sizes on each axle, a system of sports exhaust with outlets in silver and the Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+), which is not available on the Carrera. The new brakes They considerably improve dynamism. The system, which is already used in the 911 Carrera GTS and is supplied as standard with red brake calipers and 408 millimeter discs at the front and 380 at the rear, guarantees excellent deceleration capacity. There are other options that improve performance, for example the system Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB), circuit tested, and the PASM sports suspension, which lowers the height of the car by 10 millimeters and is combined with rear steering. The hydraulic damping has been optimized compared to the previous model, providing more precise handling and refined response. The steering, in combination with that of the rear axle, is more direct and the kinematics of the front axle have also been adjusted. This ensures an even more agile and direct driving feel, while significantly increasing stability at high speeds.

Inside

The interior comes standard with the integrated black leather package. PORSCHE

As standard it is equipped with a leather package in black. The seats, head restraints, instrument panel, door panels and the optional rear seating system on the Coupé are upholstered in smooth-finish leather. As in the other Carrera models, the folding rear seats They are available at no additional charge as an alternative to the standard two-seater arrangement. The Cabriolet does have a rear seating system as standard.

An option with even more extensive use of leather is also available, covering large areas of the interior, including the glove box lid, side panels and seat bases. On request you can add the Contrast stitching in Crayon color. The Carrera S benefits from improved standard equipment found across the range, such as Matrix LED headlights and a wireless charger for mobile phones. As an option, a lifting system for the front axle is included, the innovative HD-Matrix LED headlights and the package Sport Chrono, what does the application have Porsche Track Precision, ideal for circuit.

Prices

Orders can now be placed for the new 911 Carrera S, which is available in Coupe or Cabriolet with rear wheel drive. The final prices in Spain are from 177,947 euros for the Carrera S Coupé and 193,981 euros for the Carrera S Cabriolet.