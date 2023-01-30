The world’s most powerful self-propelled mortar 2S4 “Tulip” hit the ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Soldiers of the 1st Slavic Brigade hit the ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in a fortified area in the Donetsk direction from the world’s most powerful self-propelled mortar 2S4 “Tulip”. This is reported RIA News.

The operator-spotter determined and transmitted the coordinates of the location of the enemy to the mortar crew. A 240-millimeter shell pierced the ceilings and provoked the explosion of the ammunition of the Ukrainian military.

Earlier, a video of the defeat of one of the military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the help of a self-propelled mortar 2S4 “Tulip” appeared on the network. The Russian Defense Ministry stated that the mines for the “Tulip” weigh from 130 to 230 kilograms and are capable of penetrating concrete structures with a thickness of about three meters.

The special operation in Ukraine began on February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin called it the main task of protecting the inhabitants of Donbass.