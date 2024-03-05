For the inhabitants of the Earth, magnetic storms have long become a familiar and regular phenomenon of nature, which occurs with varying intensities. It is believed that solar flares can affect people with immune disorders, chronic cardiovascular diseases and diseases of the nervous system, although there is no authoritative medical research on this topic. How often will magnetic storms occur in March 2024 – in the Izvestia article.

Magnetic storm schedule for March 2024

Magnetic storms are one of the most important elements of solar-terrestrial physics and its practical part, which is defined by the term “space weather”. Magnetic storms are disturbances in the Earth's magnetic field caused by fluctuations in the Sun that last from several hours to several days. They can influence satellite and other technologies, and can also affect the general condition and health of people.

At the same time, no authoritative medical studies have been conducted on this topic, and doctors are confident that any geomagnetic storm has less impact on a person than an MRI, although people exposed to other people’s influence may indeed feel discomfort.

The most powerful magnetic storm in March 2024 is expected on the 9th–10th; even completely healthy people will be able to feel it. Geomagnetic fluctuations of average intensity are expected on March 15, 16, 21, 22. The last magnetic storm of the month is forecast to occur on March 27–28, with pressure surges and a deterioration in general health likely.

How magnetic storms occur, intensity scale

There are spots on the Sun – zones with low temperatures, where areas of special magnetic activity form, spewing clouds of magnetic particles. Such clouds are directed towards the Earth and, upon reaching it, affect the planet’s magnetic field. This impact can damage electrical devices, and the degree of damage depends on the intensity of the magnetic storm.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in 1999 developed the so-called G-index to indicate the power of magnetic storms. Storms at level G-1 occur more often than others and cause only minor errors in satellite performance. Moderate G-2 storms can cause power surges and damage to transformers and interfere with radio communications. Storms of the third level, or G-3, are accompanied by disruptions of satellite navigation; the intensity of magnetic storms of the G-4 level is capable of generating electric currents in metal objects and wires. Extreme magnetic storms with a power of G-5 are the least common and can disrupt satellites and power grids.

It is magnetic storms that can cause northern lights in regions for which this phenomenon is not typical. So, on the night of March 3-4, residents of Moscow, St. Petersburg and some other regions observed the northern lights in the sky. Previously, such an anomaly was observed in November 2024, when the northern lights illuminated the sky over the southern regions of Russia.

Magnetic storms in March 2024: impact on humans

According to doctors, magnetic storms can affect people with cardiovascular diseases who are predisposed to high or low blood pressure. Since magnetic storms entail uncontrolled narrowing and dilation of blood vessels, experts identify migraines, headaches, muscle pain, apathy and general weakness among the symptoms of weather dependence.

A teacher at the Department of Fundamental Medical Disciplines of the Medical Faculty of the State University of Education, surgeon Alexander Umnov, in an interview with Izvestia, said that magnetic storms usually affect not only asthmatics and hypertensives, but also in general people with impaired immune function, diseases of the nervous system, with mental problems. The expert advises people who are subject to weather dependence to keep sedatives and antihypertensive medications with them and to ventilate the room.