Hurricane Maysak, which arrived in Primorye, carried a mysterious ship ashore in Nakhodka. Video published in Telegram-channel RT.

As reported RIA News, local residents suggested that there is a crew on the ship who cannot go ashore as the ship is arrested. Some have called it a “ghost ship.”

TV channel “Russia 1” learned that the ship may belong to the DPRK. What exactly it could be used for is not reported.

The Maysak turned out to be the most powerful for Vladivostok over the past half century. A storm warning has been announced in the region. More than 40 thousand people were left without electricity, classes in schools were canceled.