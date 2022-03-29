One Punch Man surprised anime and manga lovers by showing us a story of unconventional heroes, where they have an organization and even a salary.

We know that Saitama it is part of the most powerful, even when this is not officially recognized; however, there are other incredible beings that are worth recognizing.

For that reason, this time we present to you the most powerful characters of the hero association of One Punch Manwith everything and their abilities.

For this ranking we will stick to the data of the S class of the hero association.

5. Child Emperor

This hero is considered the youngest, and unlike other members of the organization, his quality does not lie in physical strength, but in his intellect, although he is not a weakling either.

Child Emperor It has an arsenal of devices that, together with its strategic ability, give it enough power to face the most powerful threats in the world. One Punch Man.

This hero also has superhuman reflexes and resistance, as well as a speed that allows him to get rid of all attacks.

4. Atomic Samurai

A group of heroes wouldn’t be complete without a master swordsman, and this samurai proves that the old arts never die.

Atomic Samurai Not only is he proficient with a katana, he also has out-of-this-world speed and strength that allows him to take on even the deadliest of threats.

We’ve seen this display of skill on several occasions, especially when he takes down enemies in the blink of an eye. His most powerful move, the Atomic Slashallows you to make more than 100 cuts in a second, so nothing escapes you.

3.- Silver Fang

The master of hand-to-hand combat earned third place in the hero association thanks to his mastery of martial arts, which is beyond any professional.

Silver Fang It is the clear proof that the years are not an excuse to do physical activity, and he demonstrates it in several combats where he shows off his great muscles.

This hero has superhuman speed, reflexes and strength, but his main characteristic lies in his secret techniques.

The Ryūsui Gansai-kendescribed by Genes As the perfect balance of attack and defense, he is so powerful that he can destroy meteorites, creating a zone where his fists are super powerful.

This ability can even redirect damage, making it a fearsome weapon.

The techniques of Silver Fang They seem to be inspired by Tai Chialbeit with a capacity for massive destruction.

2. Tatsumaki

The queen of psychic power not only became one of the most powerful heroines in One Punch ManIt is also one of the most powerful Heroes Association.

Unlike the characters we’ve shown you so far, Tatsumaki he does not specialize in physical combat, but attacks from a distance with great power.

This wait he uses psychokinesis to deal with threats, and is so skilled that they once stated that he could lift the entire city effortlessly.

Of course moving things with his mind isn’t his greatest ability, as he also uses super speed, great reflexes, and is able to put up psychic barriers to protect himself.

Without a doubt, his presence on the battlefield always brings relief, at least until he decides to sacrifice anything to eliminate the threats.

1.- Blast

The most powerful hero of the Association had to respect the canon that we know in the industry, so this character is shown as a muscular being who wears a cape and has a gallant hairstyle.

Blast does not have such an active participation in One Punch Manbut what little he has shown lets us see that it is impressive.

This hero has immense strength, speed superior to that of any other character and even the ability to shoot lightning from his eyes, although this is not the most impressive.

Blast he is able to open portals to move to other places, giving him a unique strategic advantage.

This hero is known to only appear when there are legendary threats, but while this is happening, he’s searching for mysterious cubes.

These are the most powerful characters from the Hero Association we’ve seen so far, and while we know there are also villains worth fearing, we’ll go over those another time.

Do you have any favourites? Tell us in the comments and follow us on our social networks.