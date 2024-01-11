It's about to be born the most powerful Abarth ever. This was announced by the Scorpion car manufacturer itself, which announced its collaboration with Stellantis Motorsport with the aim of “establish a new standard in the world of electric cars”. It will therefore be a fully electric Abarth, and will have system power above 240 HP.

New platform

At the base of this new super powerful battery-powered Abarth there will be a new platform, the Perfo-eCMPcreated starting from the well-known eCMP architecture. “Every single technological element has been analysed, perfected, and fine-tuned by a team of engineers, experts and testers Abarth and Stellantis Motorsport to create the best product”tells the mark of Scorpio.

And new technological elements

Abarth itself anticipates some of the characterizing elements of this new electric: the high performance engine and suspensions with a specific configuration will be just two of these, to which will be added a self-locking limited differential developed for the specific needs of a BEV engine, an advanced braking system characterized by larger brake discs and disc surfaces for better heat dissipation and wear resistance, and the new ones tires developed from experience in Formula E competitions equipped with a dual compound that is softer on the external area and stiffer in the central area.

Racing interior

Sportiness and racing soul also inside the cockpit. Standing out in this sense are: high performance seatswhich can be alternated with those with high comfort: they are made up of 4 different paddings for optimized support on each area of ​​the body, they boast a greater durability thanks to the high density of the padding, and have an enveloping shape that contains curves and reinforces lateral support. It should be enough? Yes for now. But only for the moment: Abarth has announced that further details on the project will be revealed later.