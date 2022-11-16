Far from diminishing, the world population has only increased during the last decades. 8,000 million inhabitants is the, by no means negligible, figure that represents the number of people who, at this moment, inhabit planet Earthaccording to an official estimate made by the United Nations (UN).

This unprecedented increase -by 1950 there were 2,500 million inhabitants and by 1999 it reached 6 million- responds, according to the international organization, to a “progressive increase in life span thanks to advances in public health, nutrition , personal hygiene and medicine”; however, it also poses great challenges.

Debts, hardships, famines, conflicts and climatic disasters are some of the difficulties, associated with population growth, as pointed out by the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, who also predicted a not very encouraging future: “We are paving the way towards a world with eight billion inhabitants dominated by tensions and mistrust, crisis and conflict”.

It is expected that by 2023 the world population will be 8.5 billion and by 2050, that is, more than three decades later, it will reach 9.7 billion. While for 2080 a “peak” of 10,400 million is projected.

China, India and the United States, the most populous countries in the world

With 1,452,584,727 inhabitants, China stands as the most populous country in the world; India follows with 1,412,859,687 inhabitants; and, in third place, is occupied by nothing more and nothing less than the United States, with 335,656,706 inhabitants, according to data from Word Meters.

Added to the list are Indonesia (335,656,706), Brazil (216,193,598), Pakistan (231,532,825) and Nigeria (218,990,361) in fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh positions, respectively.

Estimates suggest that India, a country with more than 1.4 billion people, will become the most populous nation in the world by 2023.

Bangladesh, of course, could not be left behind either. With 68,663,934 inhabitants, it falls into the number seven position on the list of the most populous countries. By a few million it is followed by Russia (146,082,500) and, finally, Mexico, which ranked 10th with 132,218,629 inhabitants by 2022.

While, by the end of the century, the cities with the largest number of inhabitants will be Lagos (Nigeria), Kinshasa (DRC) and Dar es Salaam (Tanzania); all African.

