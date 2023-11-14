Yandex Travel: Russians flock to Thailand and Uzbekistan in winter

Russian tourists flocked to Thailand, Uzbekistan and Turkey for winter holidays in the 2023-2024 season. The most popular destinations among Russians were named by Yandex Travel analysts in a study obtained by Lenta.ru.

Experts clarify that air tickets to Thailand will cost vacationers 77 thousand rubles per person. Flights to Uzbekistan and Turkey will cost 31 and 39 thousand rubles, respectively. India (53 thousand rubles) and Azerbaijan (28 thousand rubles) were also in the top five in demand.

Among the cities where Russians most often winter, the most visited were Bangkok (average air ticket price – 69,577 rubles), Phuket (87,260 rubles), Istanbul (39,902 rubles), Baku (29,042 rubles) and Delhi (43,120 rubles) .

Earlier it was reported that Russian tourists flocked to Singapore for a holiday. According to PAC Group, this destination has become in demand due to its accessibility in terms of logistics and inexpensive air tickets.