The most popular cars among Russians are those with mileage over two million rubles and under three years of age determined analytics of a popular ad service.

In the mass segment, the most popular car was the Toyota Camry. In second place in the ranking is the KIA K5, and in third is the Toyota RAV4. The top five was completed by the Chinese Geely Monjaro and the Korean Kia Sportage.

Among the popular models in the premium segment were the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, BMW X5, BMW 5 Series, BMW 3 Series and BMW X6.

