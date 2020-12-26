It became known which TV programs became the most popular in the past year. A corresponding study was carried out by Mediascope.

The main broadcast event of the year was the Victory Parade on Channel One. It was watched by 8.79 million people. The final of the entertainment show “Mask” on the NTV channel (6.85 million people) was also popular with viewers.

The top 5 included the Victory Air Parade on Channel One (6.82 million), the news program immediately after the May 9 parade (6.7 million) and the report “Victory Parade. Festive Channel, which was shown after the parade on June 24 (6.7 million).

Earlier, Russian viewers named the best films of 2020, and film critics named the best TV series.