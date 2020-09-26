Analysts have found out where Russian citizens most often bought air and train tickets in September. The study was conducted by the travel service OneTwoTrip, I got acquainted with it RT…

Moscow, St. Petersburg and Sochi are named among the most popular destinations. In addition, such cities as Simferopol, Krasnodar, Ufa, Makhachkala, Kazan, Rostov-on-Don and Mineralnye Vody were popular among Russians.

Moscow, St. Petersburg and Krasnodar were the leaders among the railway directions. In addition, the top ten includes Adler, Nizhny Novgorod, Sochi, Rostov-on-Don, Kazan, Yekaterinburg and Tyumen.

On September 24, the mayor of Sochi, Alexei Kopaygorodsky, during a press conference at the forum of modern journalism “All Russia – 2020” said that the rate of hotel bookings in Sochi for the upcoming winter season was about three times higher than last year’s for this period.

Last week it became known that during the velvet season the resort city of Sochi became the leader among the tourist destinations of the Krasnodar Territory.

At the same time, in July, the Russian Union of Travel Industry reported that Russians had reduced their vacation spending by 20%. It is noted that most of the country’s residents save on air travel, accommodation and services.