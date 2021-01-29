Russian tourists are going to celebrate February 23rd and March 8th by going to Moscow or St. Petersburg, or by sea. It was reported by the travel planning service OneTwoTrip on Friday, January 29th.

The service specialists analyzed the data on flight bookings by users and found out that in the list of popular destinations, in addition to Moscow and St. Petersburg, cities of the Russian south and Turkey also prevail, writes “RIA News”…

At the end of February, the Russians rest from the 21st to the 23rd. The capital became the leader in search queries for round-trip flights on these dates: every fifth traveler is looking for tickets there. The average flight costs 5 thousand rubles.

You can go to Sochi for an average of 9.8 thousand rubles, and to St. Petersburg – for 5.6 thousand rubles.

Kaliningrad is also in demand, where you can go on average for 5.7 thousand rubles, Simferopol – 7.4 thousand rubles, Kazan – 5.5 thousand rubles, Istanbul – 13.6 thousand rubles, Mineralnye Vody – 6, 3 thousand rubles, Yekaterinburg and Krasnodar – 5.6 thousand rubles each.

On the weekend in March and the next International Women’s Day, Russian citizens will have three days of rest – from 6 to 8 March. The list of cities in which tourists would like to celebrate this holiday coincides with where they want to spend on February 23rd. However, the place of Yekaterinburg was taken by Makhachkala.

On New Year’s holidays, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Krasnodar, Simferopol, Makhachkala, Mineralnye Vody and Rostov-on-Don became the most popular routes for Russians to rest.

On average, a one-way air ticket in Russia cost 5.8 thousand rubles, which is 13% lower than in 2020.