The most popular tourist destination in Russia from May to August 2020 was the Krasnodar Territory. 42 percent of Russians preferred to spend their holidays in the region. Reported by RIA News with reference to the study of the bank “Russian Standard”.

Crimea became the second in terms of the number of sold tourist vouchers for this period. It accounted for 23 percent of all tours. The third place in popularity was taken by the Moscow region (15 percent), and the fourth – Karelia (seven percent). Altai also entered the top 5, with five percent of Russia’s residents going there. In addition, trips to Lake Baikal and St. Petersburg were in significant demand: three percent of Russians each chose these directions.

Earlier it was reported that summer vacations in the resorts of Crimea during the coronavirus pandemic became the most affordable among the regions of southern Russia. According to a study by the portal sanatorium-rossii.rf, in August of this year, vacation in the Crimean sanatoriums cost a tourist 3.4 thousand rubles a day for accommodation, meals and treatment. The Rostov Region (3550 rubles per day), Krasnodar Territory (3560 rubles), Astrakhan Region (3650 rubles) and Volgograd Region (3700 rubles) were also among the most profitable places.