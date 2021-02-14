The Brand Analytics monitoring and analysis system for social media and media named the most popular TikTokers in Russia and analyzed the secrets of their success on TikTok. January rating published in the company’s blog.

The sum of likes, comments and reposts for videos that were published in January 2021 was estimated. According to Brand Analytics, the most popular Russian tiktoker this month was Liza Anokhina, who shoots a video in a blue wig. She has collected 108 million reactions. The second place was taken by the rapper Instasamka with 66.6 million reactions, and the third was the blogger with the pseudonym Yulka Shpulka, who collected 63.4 million reactions.

In addition, the top ten included accounts i_am_doshik, Dina, Era_Ays, lips baby, CARNIVAL and Tiktok House BANGERS IN PYJAMAS. In addition to him, the Top 30 includes two more tiktok houses (unions of tiktokers): Dream Team House in 18th place and YOLO HOUSE in 23rd place.

An analysis of the Top 100 accounts in the Russian-speaking TikTok shows that the most popular bloggers do not have a genre: only a few authors publish only one type of content. Almost every blogger has a “superpack” that traditionally brings a lot of reactions. For example, the ability to record a joint video with your favorite blogger or your reaction to other content has become an effective tool: sometimes duets become more popular than the original video. So, an indispensable set of TikTok bloggers: challenges, lipsticks, humorous videos and duets

The company notes that only a fifth of the service’s audience shoots its own videos. All authors in the Top 30 were under 30, and girls predominate. Most of them became famous thanks to TikTok. The most popular bloggers are very prolific and publish at least 100 videos a month. It is due to the large number of posts that Instasamka, whose audience is several times smaller than that of other leaders, managed to take second place.

Earlier, Forbes journalists ranked the ten richest Russian-speaking tiktokers. Analysts have calculated the total payments to TikTok influencers from advertisers and music labels for the year. The leader of the rating is 22-year-old Rakhim Abramov. His income amounted to almost 10.5 million rubles.