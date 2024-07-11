“Autoteka”: the most popular car in taxis was Hyundai Solaris

Experts from the online car inspection service Avtoteka analyzed data on cars that were previously used as taxis and named the most popular car brand in taxi companies. The results of the study were made available to Lenta.ru.

It turned out that in the first half of 2024, the largest share of taxi cars was occupied by cars of South Korean manufacturers: more than 20 percent in the top 10. The leader in the share of used vehicles was the subcompact car Hyundai Solaris. The top five also included Kia Rio, Renault Logan, Volkswagen Polo and VAZ (LADA) Granta.

Also in the top 10 were two Skoda models: Octavia and Rapid. Between them, in seventh place, was the Ford Focus. The top ten was closed by the domestic VAZ (LADA) Vesta and the South Korean Kia Optima.

It is noteworthy that almost all models from the top 10 are sales leaders in Russia in various segments. experts of the online car inspection service “Avtoteka”

Experts also found out that the choice of models for use in taxis depends on the region. Thus, in Moscow, the leaders are the same Hyundai Solaris and Kia Rio. In St. Petersburg – Hyundai Solaris and Volkswagen Polo. In the Zabaikalsky Krai, the first two places were shared by the “Japanese” – the Nissan AD station wagon and Toyota Corolla. In Primorsky Krai – Toyota Prius and Renault Fluence. In Bashkortostan, Kemerovo and Orenburg regions, the leader was VAZ (LADA) Granta. And in the Oryol region, all three first places were taken by representatives of the domestic auto industry: Kalina, Granta and Priora.

“The leadership of subcompact models of cars from the rating is due to the fact that these models are the most common, affordable and time-tested on the Russian market. More than half of the entire market in our country until 2022 was accounted for by these models. Therefore, in the share in taxi fleets, and consequently, in sales of used cars after use in taxis, they occupy leading positions,” said Konstantin Boldyrev, head of business development at Avtoteka.

