In summer, with the arrival of the heat, holidays, and travel, some medicines leap to the top of sales. In the ‘summer’ medicines market, made up of products purchased mainly from June to August, there is a record – in terms of volumes – for antifungals, antibacterials and cortisone (+3.9% in the 2023 quarter compared to the 2022 quarter, with 7.5 million packs sold), while antimalarials in particular are increasing from one year to the next (+32% sales, 93,000 packs sold), together with eye antiseptics/disinfectants (+12%) and antinausea products (+7%, 2.2 million packs sold). The ‘ranking’ emerges from a new analysis by Pharma Data Factory, which boasts the most timely and extensive collection of sell-out data from the database (Best) on the market, with 95% of pharmacies monitored and a survey of actual drug consumption in Italy.

The analysis compares the performance of the main products grouped into market classes sold in Italian pharmacies in the periods June-August 2022 and 2023, including vitamins, anti-varicose, topical and ear corticosteroids, antiseptics, antipruritics, antifungals, anti-malarial vaccines, decongestants ocular and otological anti-infectives. Considering the individual regions, a tendency emerges in Lombardy (3 million packs sold of all ‘summer’ groups), Veneto (2 million) and Campania (1.5 million) to purchase more summer drugs. More ‘parches’ Sardinia (500 thousand packs sold), Friuli Venezia Giulia (400 thousand) and Basilicata (around 100 thousand)

“The ‘summer’ drug segment – comments Giorgio Cenciarelli, CEO of Pdf – grows by 1% in volumes between the two years and by 33% and 38% respectively compared to the previous quarters of 2022 and 2023. It should be noted that the majority of seasonal drugs are class C and OTC and are therefore paid out of pocket by citizens in 96% of cases. The share of reimbursable drugs is therefore residual. Finally, as regards the trend, we think that also for the summer of 2024 it will remain the same as highlighted in terms of the most ‘popular’ drug classes in this season, unless there are new developments that we will however detect with our BeST data”.