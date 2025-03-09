How we would like to walk through the Gulf of Naples With the ocher colors of sunset in this Italian city while it sounds Tarantella or Napoli In our head and we eat a piece of pizza, a fritatin … but yes, for whatever, the Mediterranean city catches you a little in dispensary, you can always palate. That pleasure does not take us away from us!

At this point in the film, little presentation you need Italian cuisine, although beyond the pizza – really – and the pasta in the street and most popular kitchen of Naples we can find humble but delicious dishes They help us eat the city with snacks.

Riccardo and Vittorio Figurer in friggitoria pizzeria Ceded.

At number 14 of the Philippines Avenue, in Madrid, Riccardo and Vittorio Figurate (Better known in the world of pizza such as the Fratelli Fugurado), have opened just a few months ago PIzzería Friggitoriawhose gastronomy defines as “a gastronomic journey through the Callecitas of Naples where there is not only pizza, but also Many street fried that have existed in the city long before the Margherita Pizza itself. ”

‘Fritti, Pizza and Birra’

After opening Popolare Treatory and the Pizzería de los Fratelli Figurate and becoming the most popular Italian brothers in Madrid, Vittorio and Riccardo have launched this place where they surrender Pizza cult, Napolitan classic fried, and beer. Because you can’t understand one thing without the other.

Friggatory Pizzeria Montanarina. Ceded.

As Riccardo says, “all our restaurants are different from each other because each of them focuses on a different memory that we have and offers a specific gastronomic experience. In this case, Friggitoria Pizzeria It moves us to our days through the callecitas of Naples, where you can not miss a good fried as an incoming, a Neapolitan pizza, either in the oven or fried, and accompany everything with a good beer. “

From the masters to the ‘Maradona ball’

The classic Neapolitan fried, pizzas and beer are the backbone of this restaurant located in the Vallehermoso neighborhood. To open mouth, how could it be otherwise, we started with such popular dishes in southern Italy as Parancini, Crocchè di patate, supplicatedFrittatina di crispy paste or patatine with cacio, pepe and limone, among other options. All these ideal dishes to share are elaborate homemade every day.

Pallone Di Maradona. Ceded.

Regarding the selection of Pizzasin addition to its best Neapolitan -style versions that we can also try in the other premises of the Fratelli Figurate, in friggitoria pizzeria we can taste other its own elaborations such as the Pallone Di Maradona“A closed fried pizza with spherical shape, reminiscent of the ball of the great footballer, stuffed with ricotta and pork rinds.” The other great protagonist of the letter is pizza in two cooking: fried and then in the oven, a very typical crispy pizza from southern Italy.

Friggitoria pizzeria beers. Ceded.

As we do not conceive good trade without good drinking, from friggitory pizzeria they propose to pair their specialties in Napolitan popular cuisine with authentic Italian birra. Vittorio and Riccardo toured Italy looking for the perfect beer, and found it in A factory in the Piedmont region Managed by the Musso family, which decided to make an agricultural beer from which they control the entire process respecting the slow pace of the stations like us. Either in the bottle or its taps, nothing like a well -thrown birra to complete the real Neapolitan experience.

