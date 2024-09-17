Experts from the adult content site Clips4Sale have found out how users’ sexual preferences have changed over the past 20 years and named the most popular fetishes in 2024. The results of their analysis published Daily Mail edition.

It is reported that in 2024, users were most often interested in the erotic practice of “bondage”, while 20 years ago it was only in fifth place in the ranking. In addition, many new practices appeared in the top ten popular sex queries: for example, the fart fetish now ranks second, while two decades ago it was not even in the top ten.

Also suddenly popular were porn content featuring giant women (fourth place), female wrestling (fifth place), mixed wrestling (eighth place) and female domination (10th place).

Tickling, which was the most popular fetish in 2004, has now fallen to third place. Another erotic fantasy that has fallen out of favor is foot fetish. Previously, videos on this topic were ranked second, but now they are not in the top ten. The same thing happened with handjobs, footjobs, and the erotic dominance game “tease and denial.”

Previously, experts from the lingerie brand Pour Moi found out the most popular time for sex. It turned out that most people are in the mood for intimacy on Saturday, at 22:09.