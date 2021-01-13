On New Year’s holidays, Russians most often traveled to Moscow, St. Petersburg and Sochi. This is evidenced by the results of a study of the travel planning service OneTwoTrip, published by RT Wednesday, January 13th.

In addition to Moscow, St. Petersburg and Sochi, Krasnodar, Simferopol, Makhachkala, Mineralnye Vody and Rostov-on-Don were also among the most popular air destinations on New Year’s holidays.

On average, a one-way air ticket in Russia on New Year’s holidays cost 5.8 thousand rubles, which is 13% lower than in 2020.

Russians often traveled by train to Moscow, Petersburg, Krasnodar, as well as to Nizhny Novgorod and Tyumen. The average cost of a train ticket on holidays decreased and amounted to 2.4 thousand rubles instead of 2.6 thousand rubles.

On January 11, OneTwoTrip analysts revealed which Russian air and rail routes will be popular in January 2021. Moscow and St. Petersburg are again the leaders on the list. This is followed by Sochi, Krasnodar, Simferopol, Mineralnye Vody, Ufa, Rostov-on-Don, Makhachkala and Kaliningrad, the channel notes “360”…

It is noted that Moscow also topped the rating of the most popular railway routes. The second place was taken by St. Petersburg, and on the third line is Nizhny Novgorod, the website writes. kp.ru…

According to the survey, the majority of Russians (47%) called the train the safest mode of transport for long-distance travel. 32% of the respondents were in favor of the plane, 6% for the car, and 2% for the bus.