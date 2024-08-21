Belarus names top 10 goods exported to Russia

The top 10 most popular goods in Russia exported from Belarus include, in particular, cheeses, cottage cheese, butter, as well as cars and trucks, tractors and spare parts for them, said Deputy Chairman of Belstat Timofey Zhigarev, who quotes “BelTA”.

The list of successfully sold products in the Russian Federation also includes televisions, liquid crystal devices, lasers, and ferrous metal products, the specialist named the items from Belarus included in the list.

It is noted that overall, trade turnover between Belarus and Russia reached 25.1 billion dollars in the first half of the year, which is 6.4 percent more than a year earlier.

Earlier it became known that Belarusian cars of the Belgee brand, which belongs to a joint venture with China that assembles Geely cars, entered the top ten best-selling new cars in the Russian Federation.