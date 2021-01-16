The Samokat delivery service specialists named the most popular products among Russians on New Year’s holidays. Reported by RIA News…

It is noted that on holidays, citizens mostly ordered white bread, water and milk. Instant noodles, sweet soda, tangerines, ice cream, croissants with raspberries and almonds, chips and chicken eggs were also in the top ten most ordered products on January 1. According to Samokat, by the end of the New Year holidays, the number of orders almost doubled.

It is also noted that the demand for some goods increased during the holidays. Thus, orange juice was ordered 4.7 times more often compared to the beginning of December, and the demand for ice cream popsicle increased 3.2 times.

In March, buckwheat became the most popular food product among Russians during the coronavirus epidemic. In the wake of the panic wave among the residents of Russia, the greatest demand was for products of long-term storage. So, in addition to buckwheat, Russians bought rice, dumplings and sugar. Also in the top 10 most popular products were canned meat, pasta, milk, toilet paper, soap, and wet wipes.