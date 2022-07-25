Porn actress Lana Rhodes said that she once tried to get into prison to her boyfriend

Former pornographic actress Lana Rhoades, who was recognized by the porn site PornHub as the most popular in the world, spoke about the craziest thing she did in her life. In a video posted on her YouTubechannel, Rhodes admitted that she once tried to sneak into the prison to see her inmate boyfriend.

“I hitchhiked to the county jail where my boyfriend was and climbed over the barbed wire fence,” said the porn star. Then, according to Rhodes, she found a ladder, climbed it, and began banging on the windows, asking if anyone knew her lover.

To the surprise of the porn actress, none of the prison staff caught her. Realizing that the plan didn’t work, she climbed over the fence again, tearing her pants in the process. “Then I went to the prison and asked the officer to call my mother. She came and picked me up,” Rhodes concluded.

Rhodes became a mother in January. The former pornographic actress did not reveal the name of her son’s father, but many fans and journalists suggested that he was her former lover, author and podcast host, blogger Mike Majlak. The couple has been in a relationship for the past few years, but in February 2021 they officially broke up.

Lana Rhodes started acting in porn in 2016. In her first two years in the industry, she appeared in 200 adult films. Despite her success in porn, Rhodes left the profession in 2019. After that, she turned to e-commerce and writing an autobiography.