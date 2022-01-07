The most popular political talk shows among Russians have been named. About this with a link to Mediascope informs portal URA.RU.

The programs “Evening with Vladimir Soloviev” and “60 minutes with Olga Skabeyeva and Evgeny Popov” took one of the leading positions in the list. Also, viewers of the Russia 1 TV channel give preference to News of the Week with Dmitry Kiselev and Vesti on Saturday by Sergei Brilev.

Earlier, the Russian office of ECI Media Management calculated the audience indicators of all federal channels for the first 11 months of 2021 and named the most popular one. Thus, Russia 1 (VGTRK) again claims the first place among federal broadcasters this year.