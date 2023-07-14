Pokemon has undoubtedly become one of the most successful and emblematic franchises for Nintendo. Since his debut in game boy Original in 1996, the video game series has captivated millions of gamers around the world with its fascinating world of unique creatures and epic battles. With the release of nintendoswitch in 2017, Pokemon it found a new home and has continued to flourish on the platform.

Since then, nearly twenty games of Pokemon for him nintendoswitch, spanning a variety of genres and styles of play. From the main games in the series, such as Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shieldwhich introduced the eighth generation of Pokemon in the Galar region, passing through Violet&Scarleteven remakes and spin-offs like Pokemon Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon Let’s Go, Eevee!which offered a nostalgic experience based on the classic games of Pokemon in the Kanto region.

This wide variety of titles leads us to wonder which are the most popular among gamers of nintendoswitch. Although it is difficult to pinpoint which are the most popular games, certain titles have stood out and generated great enthusiasm among fans. Today we list them.

Pokemon Sword & Shield– one of the most anticipated at the time.

Pokémon: Let’s Go Eevee & Pikachu – It marked a game-changing moment in the franchise.

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX – is also among the favourites.

Pokémon Sleep – Total innovation is expected with this title.

New Pokémon Snap – We cannot leave out the best photography game.

pokemon cafe remix – When Pokémon entered the kitchen in your life.

Pokemon Unite – One of the biggest attempts to further unite the community.

Detective Pikachu Returns – This spin-off even has its movie, what else can we say!?

Via: nintenderos

Editor’s note: My first Pokemon was AND and I quite liked it. But I still have the question of why there are so many people who love one of the oldest of the era of game boyAnd I won’t rest until I find out.