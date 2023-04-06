KHAYELITSHA, South Africa — At night, quiet and darkness envelop much of Khayelitsha, a township on the outskirts of Cape Town. But along a stretch of about a kilometer of Spine Road, a major thoroughfare, blue and yellow lights glow from wooden structures that vibrate to the electronic rhythms of amapiano, the popular South African genre.

Several Mercedes-Benzes and BMWs are parked along the road, while smoke rises from the grills of the food vendors. Some people sell alcohol from their cars, while others sell marijuana sticks outside the clubs.

On a recent night, Ncedo Silas, 36 — in a sweater and trendy clear-rimmed glasses — was inside one of the clubs with a crowd amid the haze of the hookah.

“People used to go to the City”, he said, referring to Cape Town, to have a good time. But now, he added, there are numerous establishments in the township, with 450,000 inhabitants, whose owners “They know what we love, what we want”.

Townships in South Africa were born out of apartheid-era racist social engineering that kept non-white citizens segregated from economic opportunity and basic infrastructure. That legacy is still felt in the poverty and crime that plague many townships.

But in recent years Khayelitsha’s nightlife has grown with the emergence of restaurants and clubs, particularly along Spine Road. All the activity has helped dampen concerns about violent crime at the township’s nightspots and attracted more local black professionals like Silas, who works in insurance. He and others are shunning the velvety ropes of Cape Town — with its traffic, expensive drinks and whiter population — in favor of a nightlife that they believe is better suited to their culture and tastes.

The origins of Khayelitsha’s booming nightlife date back to 2007, when a local businessman, Bulelani Skaap, known as Ace, opened the KwaAce nightclub, just around the corner on Spine Road. Over the years, other establishments appeared.

About four years ago, while studying engineering at university, 31-year-old Fikile Makuliwe began setting up a kiosk along Spine Road every weekend.

After saving money from that and an engineering internship, in 2020 he opened Ocean Canda, which sells seafood by day and hosts DJs behind the turntables at night.

“There is no place like this,” said Thando Mpushe, a 35-year-old opera singer.

“The reason I come back here: people value me, respect mesaid Sbongile Matyi, 34, who several years ago moved his family to a house in the suburb of Kulis River because they felt it was less dangerous than Khayelitsha.

By: John Eligon