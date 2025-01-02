There is no longer any doubt that skinny pants have taken a backseat, thus reflecting the transition towards wider and more comfortable garments, like the ‘palazzo’ or ‘wide leg’ that are conquering the current fashion scene for having a much more fluid and lighter cut and, therefore, more flattering. And in this group of revolutionary cowboys, We cannot forget the ‘culotte’: its loose silhouette that It widens from the hip and ends just below the knee or mid-calf has managed to merge retro with modern.

The ‘culotte’ pants are inspired by the 70s, but they also have clear references to the 90s and, as we know, all that garment that reminds us of ‘vintage’, it takes a lot. Although the real reason why jeans are sneaking into all the ‘street styles’ is because By creating a straight and fluid line, they stylize the figure and balance the proportions, so they are ideal for those who want Visually lengthen your legs.

Of all the models that we can find right now on the culotte pants market some from Mango stand out for its pattern, fabric and color, yes, of course, but also for its price. The Spanish affordable fashion brand has anticipated the January sales putting on promotion one of its ‘culotte’ models that any fashionable woman would want to have in her closet.

Mango’s culotte jeans for less than 15 euros that fit wonderfully

These pants that Mango has reduced 50% of its retail price, is from medium shot and is made of a denim-style cotton fabric and has a ‘cropped’ style hem. It has a zipper and button closure, belt loops and has a total of five pockets (three on the front and two on the back). His wide leg and straight leg (which is what makes this type of jeans really flattering) measures a total of 74 centimeters (REF.: 77060585. Price: 14.99 euros).

Light denim culotte pants Mango

In addition to the model in a light denim color, which is exactly what we normally associate with ‘culotte’ pants, Mango also has it available with the same discount in a sand tone ideal for creating looks in the ‘latte dressing’ trend. (REF.: 77060586. Price: 14.99 euros).

Sand-colored culotte pants Mango

One of the things we like to include culotte jeans in our outfits is because They adapt to different styles: from the most casual ones with sneakers to the most sophisticated ones if we combine them, for example, with heels. This versatility, in addition to the flattering silhouette that they provide to almost all body types, has made this style everything. a ‘must-have’ for women who want to be fashionable, look with a beautiful figure and without giving up comfort.





