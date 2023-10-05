













The most popular Gundam series is back with a movie and here we show you its latest trailer









The new movie gundam will be released in early 2024 in theaters in Japan. The sequel to the saga Seed features the Rising Freedom and Immortal Justice gundams.

The delivery of Seed Freedom sets the cosmic era of Mobile Suit Gundam Seed. In the timeline of the universe, it refers to the year 75. It is after the second PLANT-Alliance war. in Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny. Below is the essential production equipment:

Director: Mitsuo Fukuda

Script: Ryuu Gotou

Character designer: Hisashi Hirai

Mechanical animation director: Satoshi Shigeta

Art directors: Shigemi Ikeda and Yukiko Maruyama

Composition Director: Takeshi Katsurayama

Mechanical design: Kunio Ookawara, Kimitoshi Yamane, Kazutaka Miyatake , Junichi Akutsu and Hiroyuki Taiga

, and Musician composer: Toshihiko Sahashi

Source: Bandai Namco

Part of the original team from the previous installments, will renew their roles in the new film gundambecause of this, everyone has high expectations.

After a long wait, we will finally be able to see the brand new movie of our favorite mechas.

When is the new Gundam movie released?

On January 26, 2023, The new film of the popular mecha saga will hit theaters in Japan.

The film, which is a sequel, was announced since 2006; after the premiere of Seed (2002) and Seed Destiny (2004). However, it was not until 2021 that it was reported that the film had begun production, a couple of years later, we will finally see it hit theaters.

