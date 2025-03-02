Galicia It is one of the best places to eat in Spain and when the carnivals arrive, without a doubt, it is one of the ideal sites to delight with their traditional dishes. Sure example of this is the emblematic Entroido or Gallego Carnival.

As expected, none of its celebrations passes without a good dish or enough types of drinks. Specifically, the entered is a festival where you can see Colorful dances and costumess for the dates a posteriori to Ash Wednesday, in which almost 160 villages celebrate carnivals.

Androlla

Androlla Istock

One of the preparations that does not go unnoticed, is a large sausage of the Pigs pieceswhich is then processed and consumed after a long rest of approximately two months. Accompanied with potatoes, it is a delicatessen, which captivates anyone who proves it.

Cooked by Lalín

Lalín Istock

Better popularly known as cooked, it is a dish worth mentioning that is to suck your fingers. With a strong aroma, it has become a culinary pleasure, ideal for Cash and chickpea lovers.

Lacon

Lacon Istock

It is a dish that comes from pig, Specifically of marranos fed with acorn and tubers. A protected upbringing that allows to elaborate one of the tastiest dishes of these parties. Its process is simple, but long, since it is previously cooked in salt water that each is changed 12 hours in 2 days.

FILLOEIRAS

FILLOEIRAS Istock

In fact, sweet always has a unique space in gastronomy. Like the Filloeiras, similar to pancakes or crepes, they are made in stones and then They serve with honey or sugar.

Bica Branca de Laza

Bica Branca de Laza Istock

It is one of the most recognized biscuits of Galician pastry. He prepares with egg white, flour, cream, sugar and his texture is not very fluffy.

