President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has become the most popular foreign leader among Ukrainian citizens, data show poll Kiev International Institute of Sociology.

According to the study, he is trusted by 36 percent of the republic’s residents, followed by US President Joe Biden (26.7 percent), and France’s leader Emmanuel Macron (26.2 percent) is third in the ranking.

It is noted that only 14.4 percent of Ukrainians trust Russian President Vladimir Putin, while the overwhelming majority does not trust – 79.8 percent of citizens.

The study was carried out from January 27 to February 1, 1205 respondents from 86 settlements of the country took part in it, with the exception of the territories not controlled by Kiev in the Donbass.

Earlier it became known that the majority of Ukrainians support the idea of ​​the need for an early dissolution of the Verkhovna Rada and the holding of new elections. Also, most citizens are in favor of the immediate resignation of President Volodymyr Zelensky and the resignation of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Denis Shmygal.