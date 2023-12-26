The most popular destinations from Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports from December 30 to January 8 to the city news agency “Moscow” disclosed in the press services of the capital's air harbors.

Thus, most often passengers during the New Year holidays will fly from Moscow to St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kaliningrad, Yekaterinburg and Novosibirsk. Of the foreign destinations, the most popular were Istanbul, Dubai, Antalya, Tashkent, Yerevan, Phuket and Hurghada.

Previously, the cost of hotel accommodation in Moscow and St. Petersburg for the New Year was announced.