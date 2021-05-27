Most often, scammers call Russians on Tuesdays from 11 to 14 hours. The most popular day and time was named at VTB; the research is at the disposal of Lenta.ru.

A year earlier, Wednesday was the peak day, experts say. Attackers are less active on Thursday and Monday, as well as on Friday. On weekends, for example, on Sunday, the number of calls is five times lower than the average weekday.

VTB said that more than 90 percent of fraudulent attempts are based on methods of social engineering and phishing. From January to April this year, scammers made 30 percent more calls compared to the same period last year.

Typically, the victims of fraudsters are two categories of people – the so-called “masters of life” and “miser”. Psychologist Dmitry Sinarev told about this earlier. For example, criminals rob “owners” by appealing for donations to dubious funds.

In the case of the “miser”, other schemes are used. They need to be given the opportunity to get “crazy benefits at minimal cost”, which will soon disappear. Sberbank has previously named the deadline for the victory over telephone fraud in Russia. According to Deputy Chairman Stanislav Kuznetsov, this may happen already this year.