Vice-President of the PCT: Turkey remains the most popular country for tourism among Russians

Turkey remains the most popular country for tourism among Russians, said Yury Barzykin, Vice President of the Russian Union of Tourism Industry (PCT). In an interview with Lenta.ru, he listed the main popular destinations.

Turkey, UAE, Southeast Asia: Thailand, Vietnam – these are the directions of flows that are generated for outbound tourism from Russia Yuri BarzykinVice President of the PCT

“More than 60 percent of those who travel abroad go to Turkey. Because there are flights from the regions, there are various programs, including: Moscow-Sochi-Istanbul-Antalya-Bodrum. This direction takes the bulk of tourists. By autumn there will be additional Southeast Asia: Thailand, Vietnam and so on. There are not many directions, however, they are filled, including for September and beyond,” Barzykin said.

Krasnodar region

The Vice-President of the PCT noted that, despite the popularity of Turkey, domestic tourism, namely recreation in the Krasnodar Territory, is preferred by most Russians.

See also Polls, endless collapse for the League. FdI first party, M5s on Turkey does not even compete with the Krasnodar Territory. Sochi alone receives more than all of Turkey Yuri BarzykinVice President of the PCT

“The entire Krasnodar Territory will receive about 16 million tourists this year. Turkey, I think, a little over 3 million. The numbers are incommensurable. Well, the conditions are different – different products, different segments, ”he said.

Destinations for Russians

On August 5, information appeared that Ethiopia would resume direct flights with Russia on August 23. This was stated by the country’s ambassador Alemayehu Tegenu. Ethiopian Airlines will operate up to three flights a week, he said. Tegenu believes that this will ensure the massive interest of Russians in traveling to Ethiopia.

Earlier it became known that Russians made more than 8.4 million trips abroad in the first six months of 2022. The top 10 countries for travel included: Turkey, UAE, Egypt, Dominican Republic, Maldives, Israel, Serbia, Hungary, Cuba and Qatar.