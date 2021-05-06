The most popular cosmetic procedure in the United States during the coronavirus pandemic was buttock augmentation. Bloomberg writes about this with reference to the report of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

In total, 22 percent more gluteal implants were installed in the country than a year earlier (1179 and 970, respectively). Also popular were “traditional” Botox injections.

The least popular procedure was hair transplant surgery, the drop in this service reached 60 percent.

In August 2020, the head of the Institute of Plastic Surgery on Tsvetnoy Boulevard, Ksenia Delnik, named the preferences of Russian women in plastic surgery. It turned out that now women prefer feminine forms, namely, wide hips, thin waist, and firm and round buttocks.

In 2019, Englishwoman Leah Cabridge traveled to Turkey to get her Brazilian buttocks done, but died during surgery. The mother of three children paid for the operation in an elite clinic 6.5 thousand pounds (536.2 thousand rubles) in cash. Cabridge had to remove the fat from the waist and pump it into the buttocks. However, during the operation, fat entered the woman’s vein, after which she experienced three heart attacks.