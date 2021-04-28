Tax breaks and deferrals are more attractive measures of state support for business in Russia than direct payments from the budget. This information follows from the presentation of the Center for Strategic Research (CSR) “Business climate in Russia. Spring 2021 “, which was received by” Izvestia “on Wednesday, April 28.

Thus, 58% of businessmen who participated in the CSR survey called the reduction of the tax burden the most desirable form of state support. 34% of respondents dream of a delay in taxes and payments.

33% of respondents were in favor of subsidizing tariffs and payments, 27% were in favor of lowering preferential rates on loans, while 25% of respondents would like to have legislative restrictions on tariffs and payments. 14% of the respondents were in favor of reducing the administrative burden, and 9% of entrepreneurs said about the need for assistance with the payment of salaries to employees.

At the same time, 50% of the companies surveyed stressed that they need state support. Most often, companies from the heavy industry spoke about it – 59%, as well as from trade and services – 57%.

Among the incentives for business development in Russia, 37% of entrepreneurs noted new suppliers and partnerships. 29% stimulates the reduction / subsidization of tariffs, 26% – the resolution of the situation with the coronavirus, the lifting of quarantine restrictions in Russia, and 13% – the support of the population from the state.

38% of respondents believe that the main barriers to the development of entrepreneurship in the country are an increase in purchase prices, 36% – a drop in demand, outflow of customers, and 27% – the inability to work in full due to restrictions on COVID-19.

On the eve it became known that in a new decree the Russian government decided to revise the program of concessional lending to small and medium-sized businesses at the rate of the Central Bank of 2.75%. The corresponding document is at the disposal of Izvestia. According to him, it is proposed to reduce subsidies to banks for the issuance of such loans by three times, and to cut the maximum loan amount for micro and small businesses from 2 billion to 200 million and 500 million.