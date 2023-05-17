A couple holds their first child at a Long Beach hospital. MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press (Getty Images)

In the United States there will be many Liams in the future. In 2022, Liam was the most popular name for baby boys. The US Social Security Administration (SSA) has released its annual list of the most popular baby names in the country. The Administration keeps track of newborn names in each state based on Social Security card applications dating back to 1997, which often shows the impact popular culture has had on baby naming trends. Some parents may have named their children after famous Liams, like actor Liam Hemsworth or One Direction’s Liam Payne.

This is the sixth year that Liam has been in first place. On the other hand, Olivia is the most popular girl’s name since four years ago, when she took the throne from Emma, ​​who is now in second place. Olivia previously held that spot from 2014 to 2018. In third place is Charlotte, followed by Amelia and Sophia. For male names, Liam (ranked 104 in 2005) is followed by Noah, Oliver, James and Elijah. Here is the top 10 names for boys and girls.

The most popular boy names in 2022

Liam Noah Oliver James Elijah William Henry Luke Benjamin Theodore

The most popular girl names in 2022

olivia Emma Charlotte Amelia Sophia isabella ava Mine Evelyn Moon

Apparently the hit show yellowstone has influenced new parents. Dutton, the last name of the main character (played by Kevin Costner) moved up the Social Security list to 835. The previous year it was at 986, making it the fastest rising name ever. Kayce, another name associated with the Dutton family, played by Luke Grimes, is ranked 578. The year before, he was ranked 1,077. Rip, another name on the show, gained popularity but failed to crack the top 1,000.

Chosen, Khaza, Eithan and Waylen are male names that have increased in popularity. For girls, Wrenlee, Neriah, Arlet and Georgina are now more popular.

Some names that have considerably decreased in popularity are: Jacoby, Turner, Aydin, Juelz, Jamal and Jesiah for boys, and Tatiana, Aliya, Jaylene, Aarna and Zoie for girls.

The most recent data from the SSA shows that 3.64 million Social Security cards were issued last year. The Administration says that obtaining a child’s Social Security number is the first step in ensuring valuable protection for any type of benefits they may receive in the future. A social security number is needed to claim children as dependents on tax returns, open a bank account in the child’s name, buy savings bonds, get health coverage, or apply for any government service.

On the SSA website you can review the most popular names by year of birth or learn how a name’s popularity has changed over time.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS America and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region