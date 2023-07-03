Everything is ready for the cleaning of the most poisonous hole in the world. From a 600-square-meter hermetic hall to neutralize tens of thousands of projectiles and barrels of war chemicals, to several smaller halls with locks to prevent gas leaks and facilitate access for experts in special suits. A special, completely isolated medical facility has even been built to treat cases of contamination and poisoning of those who will be in charge of handling the dangerous remains of ammunition from the First and Second World Wars.

In total, 10,000 square meters of surface area covers the special center for the deactivation of explosives and chemical weapons built on the outskirts of the German town of Munster, in the northern federal state of Lower Saxony, whose construction was completed this week and which is ready to be be operational this summer. In August the specialists responsible for decontaminating the largest deposit of bombs and chemical products from the last great war on German soil will start working.

The most poisonous hole in the world is the Dethlinger Teich, the Dethlinger pond, located in the neighborhood of that name on the outskirts of the city of Munster. A former diatomaceous earth quarry that was used as a dump for chemical weapons, war projectiles and incendiary bombs, first by the Nazis and then massively at the end of World War II by the British occupation forces.

Shells from the last world war stand out from the rubble in the military depot that is now being cleaned up.







In 1952, the hole, with a diameter of 60 meters and a depth of 21, was covered with rubble and a thick layer of earth. Since then the compound has been closed and is monitored with cameras by a security company. For residents and environmental organizations, it is an extremely dangerous “chemical weapons toilet”, especially after arsenic leaks and other polluting substances were detected in the groundwater in 1990.

Since then various citizen initiatives have fought tirelessly to get the poisonous hole completely emptied and cleaned. Operations began last year with the commissioning of a special water treatment plant valued at one million euros that processes and cleans groundwater contaminated by military waste. Also to dry the subsoil of the pond and facilitate the extraction this summer of the bombs, projectiles and barrels with highly toxic chemical products.

The procedure is so dangerous that the facility with the facilities for processing and neutralizing bombs and chemical weapons is surrounded by an earthen wall, while special walls have been built inside to resist splinters from the possible detonation of a grenade. The firefighters and experts in charge of handling the material will work with special suits and completely insulating oxygen masks. Strict safety regulations only allow two operators to be in the big tent simultaneously during the neutralization work.



Multiple firing system of projectiles of the German army in World War II.







It is estimated that the cleaning of the hole will last five years, which has an initial financing of 60 million euros, although it is expected that the figure will increase over time. The deactivation and neutralization efforts are coordinated by the Society for the Elimination of Chemical Products and War Ammunition (GEKA), a federal institution specialized in removing contaminating war material, as in this case, in which bombs and barrels have been decomposing for decades and poisoning their environment.

The hole can be, however, a box of surprises. There are no precise records of the material that was deposited in it during the so-called ‘Operation Davy Jone’s Locker’, carried out between 1946 and 1948 by the allied armies of the United States and the United Kingdom in Germany to eliminate Nazi ammunition and chemical weapons. . Most of it was dumped into the North and Baltic seas, but those products that could not then be transported to the sea ended up filling the Dethlinger Pond.

At least 300 barrels with 250 liters of liquid phosgene and another 100 barrels of 100 liters with mustard gas are presumed inside, as well as hundreds of incendiary bombs, thousands of chemical grenades and more than 100,000 detonating charges, among other dangerous materials and products. . In a first survey and survey carried out between September 2019 and April 2020, 33 tons of ammunition, 2.8 tons of chemical products and 780 kilos of explosives were already removed. A minimum part of what must still be extracted until the hole is completely emptied and left absolutely clean with the removal of all contaminated soil.