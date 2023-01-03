The 2022 It hosted a large mountain of audiovisual content, either through anime, movies and other content that comes through streaming platforms that are paid monthly. However, there are users who consider that it is not worth paying, so they enter illegal pages to watch episodes of different popular series.

Thus, each year the site known as torrentfreak makes a very special list in which it detects which are the programs that users have preferred to watch illegally through external servers. Obviously series like House of the Dragon they had to be present, but there are also sagas known by people as stars Wars.

Check the list:

1.- House of the Dragon – HBO Max

2.- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Amazon Prime

3.- The Boys – Amazon Prime

4.- Moon Knight – Disney+

5.- Halo – Paramount+

6.- Obi-Wan Kenobi – Disney+

7.- The Book of Boba Fett – Disney+

8.- Stranger Things – Netflix

9.- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Disney+

10.- Andor – Disney+

Via: torrentfreak

Editor’s note: I can bet that next year the most popular series on the internet will be the second season of Loki, as well as The Last of Us, which will be released in a few more weeks.