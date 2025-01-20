Melania Trump was born into a middle-class family in Slovenia. Her mother, Amalija Knauss, was a jewelry designer, and her father, Viktor Knauss, worked in the automotive industry. Although he began studying architecture at the University of Ljubljana, he soon abandoned that career to pursue her dream of becoming a model.

In the late 1980s, Melania moved to Milan and then to Paris, where she began to establish her career in the modeling world. In 1996, he moved to New York, where his career reached its peak. He quickly became a frequent figure in advertising campaigns, magazine covers and haute couture showsworking with some of the most prestigious agencies and collaborating with internationally renowned designers.

Her life changed with her relationship with Trump

Her life changed in 1998, when she met Donald Trump at a party in New York, through a mutual friend. Although Donald Trump was then married to his second wife, Marla Maples, The attraction between the two was immediate. and ended with a wedding at Trump’s Palm Beach mansion in 2005. With that wedding, Melania would become the wife of one of the most powerful men in the world.

When Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election, Melania became the first lady of the United States, but she always chose to keep a low profile. Sources close to her environment assured that the former first lady was not in the least interested in politics. In fact, Melania was recorded complaining about having to take care of the Christmas decorations at the presidential residence and He delayed his move to Washington for six months using his son Barron’s school calendar as an excuse.









The relationship between Melania and her son Barron Trump

One of the most significant aspects of Melania’s life is her relationship with her son, Barron Trump, who will turn 19 in a couple of months. During Donald Trump’s last presidency, Melania made it clear that her priority would always be raising Barron. This is why she never considered having more children: “I know how busy he is… and I’m in charge of everything. So that’s why. I’m completely fine with one because we have a very busy life,” he explained in an interview on the Fox New program Fox & Friends.

Melania is a very selective woman with respect to her friends and He prefers to maintain a private life away from the cameras. Although there is continuous talk about a marital crisis, the truth is that her relationship with Donald Trump is solid.

After leaving the White House in 2021, Melania and Donald Trump moved to their Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. Sources close to her say that the first lady was not interested in her husband’s political life and that what she likes is to live her life of luxury between Palm Beach and New York. The question that everyone is asking now is: What will happen to Melania now that Trump is President of the United States again?. Many suggest that Melania’s plans are not to live in the White House again.