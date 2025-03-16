“Marisú” wave «Faraona», This is what they called in Triana, the Seville neighborhood in which he lived his childhood and youth, to the Conchita and Manuel’s daughter that today is the brand new first vice president of the Government of Pedro Sánchez and general secretary of the Andalusian socialists since last February. And is that María Jesús Montero Cuadrado (Seville, 1966) has always highlighted, in his long political career, for having a firm and determined character. Compatible, yes, with a close and blissful mood.

The vice president is two daughters’ motherthe result of his relationship with Rafael Ibáñez, and a doctor by profession -know Degree in Medicine from the University of Seville-, which she worked as a medical deputy director of the Virgen de Valme University Hospital in Seville between 1995 and 1998, and then as managing director of the also Sevillian Hospital Virgen del Rocío, flagship of Andalusian health.

Its beginnings in politics

From a young boy he felt a passion for politics and in the 80s he joined the Christian working youth -Sacted regularly to the parish of the O, in the trianera Calle Castilla- and the Communist youths, before his arrival at the PSOE. He joined this party when José Antonio Griñán was president of the Board, and his political career has been marked by his determination in climbing positions from his first positions in the Andalusian government, where he has been part of the teams of three socialist presidents: Chaves, Griñán and Susana Díaz.

The first big step was taken with Manuel Chaves, in 2002, as Vice Minister of Health. The second arrived in 2004, when it was named Health Minister of the Junta de Andalucía, responsibility he served for nine years until September 2013, date on which he was appointed Minister of Finance and Public Administration. In this position he remained with José Antonio Griñán and Susana Díaz at the head of the Andalusian Executive.









Only a few months before the PSOE lost the regional elections in Andalusia at the hands of the PP of Juanma Moreno, Montero showed his great chameleonic capacity to move to Madrid after the Pedro Sánchez call and thus be part of his executive, resulting from the motion of censure that presented Mariano Rajoy in June 2018. The socialist deputy for Seville has been and is Minister of Financeand has occupied the Government spokesman. It is also Deputy Secretary General of the PSOE since July 2022.

His passage to the Andalusian PSOE

On January 18, he was proclaimed by the Regional Commission of Ethics of the PSOE of Andalusia General Secretary of the Andalusian Socialist Federation, a position in which he relieves the defenestrate and quasi -missing Senator Juan Espadas. The day of the presentation in Seville of his candidacy still remains in the memory, where he presented “with a lump in the throat” and in the “most special political moment he has had in his entire life.” «For Andalusia Free, for Spain, for humanity. So that this climate that comes internationally finds a armored border from Spain and Andalusia. Because they won’t pass. We will take care of holding the banner, the fist, the rose as a banner, “he settled in an intervention in which he appealed to” socialist values ​​that are more fashionable than ever. “

Since then, his daily work is divided between his responsibilities as Minister of Finance and Vice President of the Government and his new position as General Secretary of the Andalusian Socialistsmaking use of many occasions of his government office to benefit his electoral career against a Juanma Moreno to which the surveys continue to give him an absolute majority.