It seems impossible, but the closer you zoom in on Google Maps’ bird’s eye view, the clearer it seems to be: It’s a swimming pool in the shape of Spain. This peculiar bathing area is located in an urbanization of Torrevieja, between Palangre street and Finlandia street. An area very close to Los Locos beach in the town of Vega Baja.

The discovery is due to a Twitter user who, at the beginning of the autumn of 2022, remembered the peculiar pool that could be seen from his old summer house in Torrevieja. And bingo! The bathing area in the shape of the Iberian Peninsula exists and is part of a nearby urbanization.

The other day I decided to look in Maps for my old summer house in Torrevieja, because I vaguely remembered that the ones in the urbanization next door had a somewhat… pic.twitter.com/pAxotv2CIX —David (@davidfs90) October 31, 2022

This pool also clearly delimits the adult bathing area that represents Spain and that for the smallest of the house that would correspond to Portugal. Some users, however, have noticed that neither the islands -Canary and Balearic Islands- nor Ceuta and Melilla appear. So they propose to pay tribute to them in the showers or in a new ‘jacuzzi’ area.

The publication on the social network has received more than 30,000 ‘likes’ and almost 2,000 ‘retweets’ Even other users who knew about the famous pool have been encouraged to upload photos of the bathing area of ​​this development.

Some people have shared other pools with curious shapes. Like one that looks like a foot -although its location is not specified-, another in Murcia that imitates the bottle of a well-known brand of whiskey or one in a León airfield that has the shape of an airplane.

To find the pool, all you have to do is look at the coordinates 37.982454, -0.664176 on Google Maps and you can see it clearly. But also, the tweet from the user @davidfs90 has made this pool so famous that if you type in the application’s search engine ‘the pool of the Iberian Peninsula’ it takes you directly.