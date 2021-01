The photo Steve Earle posted on his Twitter the day his son died, August 23, 2020. The two appear in it. via Steve Earle’s Twitter

On August 23, the talented 38-year-old musician Justin Townes Earle died of an accidental drug overdose. He was alone in his Nashville apartment. A few weeks later, his father, also a musician and a reference of the country-rock Steve Earle (Virginia, USA, 65 years old), wrote for him Last Words (Last Words), a song where Earle na …