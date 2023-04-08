This Saturday in Matchday 14 of the Liga MX, the Águilas del América host Rayados de Monterrey at the Aztec stadiumquite striking duel and with shades of leaguesince the second has been a super leader for many days, in addition to having a great offense.
In recent years, La Pandilla has been a real headache for the Azulcremas, making their paternity clear, so we are going to remember the worst setbacks that those from Coapa have suffered at the hands of the royals.
Back then, the regios were run by michael herrera and they still played their matches in the demolished Technological Stadium.
Louis Perez achieved a double, while ismael rodriguez and the Argentine naturalized Mexican william frank each contributed a target.
In less than six months, again the albiazules hit the Millionetas in almost the same way. Those in charge of marking were Guille Franco and the brazilian Alex Fernandezeach with a doublet.
After having suffered a defeat at the hands of the America for the minimum in the Aztec stadiumthe return semifinal was held at the BBVA Bancomer Stadium, with the locals winning the pass to the final by 4-3 aggregate. The Colombian Edwin Cardona he opened the blackboard, then the argentinian appeared Rogelio Funes Mori. The Ecuadorian replied for the visit michael brookbut the Uruguayan Carlos Gonzalez appeared at the house. Once again Gambetita gave life to those from Coapa, but a penalty taken by Crackdona put an end to the dream of the Azulcremas.
In Ida’s duel, striped took advantage by the minimum of aldo de nigrisso America They only needed to win by the minimum, however, the 1-1 draw gave the royals an aggregate victory.
the paraguayan Salvador Cabanas tied the global, but the Chilean Humberto Suazo dispatched the capitalists.
Once again, both teams saw each other in the league and the royals emerged triumphant. In the first leg match in Mexico City, they did not harm each other, something that Monterrey took advantage of to prevail at home 2-0, after the Argentine’s goals Jose Maria Basanta and From Nigris.
In the cup match the definition was a single match at El Gigante de Acero, however, the goals did not come and everything had to be decided in the penalty shootout. The three collectors America they failed, with the Argentine defender Nico Sanchez sealing the pass to the grand final.
The two sought to lift the trophy at the Apertura 2019. striped won 2-1 in the first game, closing the great party in the Aztec. However, the glory was not for the capital but for the northerners, despite falling 2-1. After the global 3-3, everything was defined from the eleven steps, where the Argentine Leonel Vangioni marked the decisive one to give his fifth star to La Pandilla.
The last painful defeat of the Eagles happened in the CONCACAF Champions League, when he was surpassed by Monterrey in the royal building. It was at minute 9 when Funes Mori converted to leave the board that way and celebrate the fifth title of concachampions.
