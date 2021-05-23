It’s Sunday, so we bring you the Xbox highlights of the week [17 al 13 de mayo]. Throughout the weeks, there is a multitude of news that is of great relevance to the video game sector. Therefore, from SomosXbox we want to summarize what they are xbox news highlights of the week, taking a look at the news that can arouse the most interest as readers.

As happens practically every week, one of the main protagonists in recent days has been Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s video game subscription service, about which not only has it been known which games will join it at the end of the This May, it has also been known that those in Redmond have limited one of the ways to get cheap Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The most outstanding Xbox news of the week – Limitation of acquiring Xbox Game Pass Ultimate cheap [17 al 23 de mayo]

1. Microsoft limits one of the ways to get cheap Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Since the arrival of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to our consoles, players have always had the possibility of obtaining subscriptions for this service at a lower cost than that set by Microsoft. However, during this week, the company has limited one of the ways to get the service cheaper, consisting in that now the year of EA Play will only give us 2 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to change.

2. GTA V is coming to Xbox Series X | S next November

Following the announcement that Grand Theft Auto V was coming to the next generation of consoles during one of the PlayStation events held last year, little was known as to when the exact date would be. However, this week, thanks to the people of Gamespot, we learned that the title will arrive on Xbox Series X | S and PS5 next November.

3. Late May Xbox Game Pass Games Announced

As happens every two weeks, Microsoft has released the new list of games that will join Xbox Game Pass in the coming days through a statement in Xbox Wire. Although this time we do not have a AAA as powerful as seen in other additions to the service, Redmond have made up for it with a wide variety of genres included.

4. There would be more than one AAA from Xbox Game Studios Publishing for E3 2021

After it was announced that games like Hellblade, Elden Ring or the new thing from Kojima Productions would not be at E3 2021, the alarms about the number of Xbox Game Studios titles that could appear at the conference soared among users. However, a well-known insider assured that we will see more than one Microsoft first party game during the celebration of the most important fair in the world of video games.

5. It’s official: Xbox and Bethesda conference confirmed for next E3

Although in recent months the rumors about the possibility that Xbox and Bethesda would hold separate conferences during E3 2021 did not seem more than to increase, it has finally been known that, as common sense dictated, this will not happen like that, and both Xbox like Bethesda will participate in a single conference during the fair.

6. Kentaro Miura, creator of Berserk and one of the most influential figures in modern manga, dies

Despite not being news per se corresponding to the world of video games, we found it important to highlight the news of the death of Kentaro Miura, creator of Berserker. The well-known mangaka has not only been an influence among colleagues in his profession, but his style has come to cross borders, being one of the most influential in franchises that today would not be the same as for example Dark Souls. From here we just want to say: thank you for everything and rest in peace.

Well these have been the Xbox highlights of the week. Are there any that you miss? What has surprised you the most this week?

Do not hesitate to leave us your comments about them!

