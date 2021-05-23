It’s Sunday, so we bring you the Xbox highlights of the week [17 al 13 de mayo]. Throughout the weeks, there is a multitude of news that is of great relevance to the video game sector. Therefore, from SomosXbox we want to summarize what they are xbox news highlights of the week, taking a look at the news that can arouse the most interest as readers.
As happens practically every week, one of the main protagonists in recent days has been Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s video game subscription service, about which not only has it been known which games will join it at the end of the This May, it has also been known that those in Redmond have limited one of the ways to get cheap Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
The most outstanding Xbox news of the week – Limitation of acquiring Xbox Game Pass Ultimate cheap [17 al 23 de mayo]
1. Microsoft limits one of the ways to get cheap Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
Since the arrival of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to our consoles, players have always had the possibility of obtaining subscriptions for this service at a lower cost than that set by Microsoft. However, during this week, the company has limited one of the ways to get the service cheaper, consisting in that now the year of EA Play will only give us 2 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to change.
2. GTA V is coming to Xbox Series X | S next November
Following the announcement that Grand Theft Auto V was coming to the next generation of consoles during one of the PlayStation events held last year, little was known as to when the exact date would be. However, this week, thanks to the people of Gamespot, we learned that the title will arrive on Xbox Series X | S and PS5 next November.
3. Late May Xbox Game Pass Games Announced
As happens every two weeks, Microsoft has released the new list of games that will join Xbox Game Pass in the coming days through a statement in Xbox Wire. Although this time we do not have a AAA as powerful as seen in other additions to the service, Redmond have made up for it with a wide variety of genres included.
4. There would be more than one AAA from Xbox Game Studios Publishing for E3 2021
After it was announced that games like Hellblade, Elden Ring or the new thing from Kojima Productions would not be at E3 2021, the alarms about the number of Xbox Game Studios titles that could appear at the conference soared among users. However, a well-known insider assured that we will see more than one Microsoft first party game during the celebration of the most important fair in the world of video games.
5. It’s official: Xbox and Bethesda conference confirmed for next E3
Although in recent months the rumors about the possibility that Xbox and Bethesda would hold separate conferences during E3 2021 did not seem more than to increase, it has finally been known that, as common sense dictated, this will not happen like that, and both Xbox like Bethesda will participate in a single conference during the fair.
6. Kentaro Miura, creator of Berserk and one of the most influential figures in modern manga, dies
Despite not being news per se corresponding to the world of video games, we found it important to highlight the news of the death of Kentaro Miura, creator of Berserker. The well-known mangaka has not only been an influence among colleagues in his profession, but his style has come to cross borders, being one of the most influential in franchises that today would not be the same as for example Dark Souls. From here we just want to say: thank you for everything and rest in peace.
Well these have been the Xbox highlights of the week. Are there any that you miss? What has surprised you the most this week? Do not hesitate to leave us your comments about them!
//HD images
if (window.devicePixelRatio == 2) {
var images = jQuery("img.hires");
// loop through the images and make them hi-res
for(var i = 0; i < images.length; i++) {
// create new image name
var imageType = images[i].src.substr(-4);
var imageName = images[i].src.substr(0, images[i].src.length - 4);
imageName += "@2x" + imageType;
//rename image
images[i].src = imageName;
}
}
jQuery('a.featured-image').colorbox();
jQuery('.colorbox').colorbox();
jQuery(".the-content a[href$='.jpg'],a[href$='.png'],a[href$='.gif']").colorbox();
jQuery('.the-content .gallery a').colorbox({rel:'gallery'});
//placeholder text for IE9
jQuery('input, textarea').placeholder();
//insert content menu items
jQuery(jQuery('#content-anchor-inner').find('.content-section-divider').get().reverse()).each(function () {
var id = jQuery(this).attr('id');
var label = jQuery(this).data('label');
jQuery( '#content-anchor-wrapper' ).after( '
//back to top arrow
if (jQuery(this).scrollTop() < 150) {
jQuery("#back-to-top").fadeOut();
}
else {
jQuery("#back-to-top").fadeIn();
}
resizeContentsMenu();
resizeStickyMenu();
});
function resizeStickyMenu() {
//see if compact versions of menus should be shown
if(jQuery('#section-menu-full').length > 0) {
var megaWidth = jQuery('.mega-menu').width();
if(jQuery('.mega-menu').length == 0) {
var megaWidth = jQuery('.non-mega-menu').width();
}
var standardWidth = jQuery('.secondary-menu-full').width();
var compactWidth = jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact').width();
var menusWidth = megaWidth + standardWidth;
var compactMenusWidth = megaWidth + compactWidth;
var logoWidth = jQuery('#sticky-bar .logo').width();
//var logoLeft = jQuery('#sticky-bar .logo').offset();
//logoWidth = logoWidth + logoLeft.left;
var newWidth = jQuery('#new-articles').width();
var stickyWidth = jQuery('#sticky-menu-selector').width();
var randomWidth = jQuery('#random-article').width();
var controlsWidth = jQuery('#sticky-controls').width();
var barWidth = jQuery('#sticky-bar > .row > .col-md-12 > .container').width();
if(barWidth === null) barWidth = jQuery('#sticky-bar > .row > .col-xs-12 > .container').width();
var extraWidth = logoWidth + newWidth + stickyWidth + randomWidth + controlsWidth;
var limitWidth = barWidth - extraWidth;
//alert('megaWidth=" + megaWidth + "nstandardWidth=" + standardWidth + "nmenusWidth=" + menusWidth + "nlogoWidth=" + logoWidth + "nnewWidth=" + newWidth + "nstickyWidth=" + stickyWidth + "nrandomWidth=" + randomWidth + "ncontrolsWidth=" + controlsWidth + "nbarWidth=" + barWidth + "nextraWidth=" + extraWidth + "nlimitWidth=" + limitWidth);
//mega menu alone passes limit
if(megaWidth > limitWidth) {
jQuery("#section-menu-full').hide();
jQuery('#section-menu-compact').show();
}
//standard menu alone passes limit
if(standardWidth > limitWidth) {
jQuery('.secondary-menu-full').hide();
jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact').show();
}
//both menus together pass limit
if(menusWidth > limitWidth) {
//first reduce standard menu
jQuery('.secondary-menu-full').hide();
jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact').show();
//compact standard plus mega menu pass limit
if(compactMenusWidth > limitWidth) {
jQuery('#section-menu-full').hide();
jQuery('#section-menu-compact').show();
}
}
}
}
function resizeContentsMenu() {
//bookmark positioning
if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').length > 0) {
var menuOffset = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').offset().top - topOffset;
var newWidth = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').width() - 2;
var btnWidth = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper ul.sort-buttons').width();
var lblWidth = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper .bar-label-wrapper').width();
var wrapperWidth = jQuery('#main-content').width() - 2;
var barWidth = btnWidth + lblWidth;
if (barWidth > wrapperWidth) {
jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').addClass('vertical');
}
if (!jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical') && jQuery(this).scrollTop() > menuOffset) {
jQuery('.contents-menu').addClass('fixed').width(newWidth);
} else {
jQuery('.contents-menu').removeClass('fixed').removeAttr('style');
}
//show the menu after scrolling and hide after a while (only for vertical layout)
if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical')) {
if(!jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').is(':visible')) {
jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').stop().fadeIn(100);
}
}
}
if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical')) {
var newOffset = 68;
jQuery('body').data()['bs.scrollspy'].options.offset = newOffset; // Set the new offset
jQuery('body').data()['bs.scrollspy'].process(); // Force scrollspy to recalculate the offsets to your targets
jQuery('body').scrollspy('refresh'); // Refresh the scrollspy.
}
}
//if disqus is active need to adjust anchor link from comments to disqus thread
function disqusContentsMenu() {
if (jQuery("#disqus_thread").length > 0){
jQuery("#comments-anchor-wrapper a").attr("href", "#disqus_thread");
}
}
//hide contents menu 2 seconds after scrolling has stopped
(function() {
var timer;
jQuery(window).bind('scroll',function () {
clearTimeout(timer);
timer = setTimeout( refresh , 1800 );
});
var refresh = function () {
//only want to do this for vertical style and only if mouse is not currently hovering over the menu
if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical') && jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper:hover').length == 0) {
jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').fadeOut(1200);
}
};
})();
//hide contents menu after user mouses out
(function() {
var timer;
jQuery('body').on('mouseenter', '.contents-menu-wrapper.vertical', function(e) {
jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').stop(true, true).fadeIn(100);
clearTimeout(timer);
});
jQuery('body').on('mouseleave', '.contents-menu-wrapper.vertical', function(e) {
clearTimeout(timer);
timer = setTimeout( refresh , 1800 );
});
var refresh = function () {
//only want to do this for vertical style and only if mouse is not currently hovering over the menu
if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical') && jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper:hover').length == 0) {
jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').fadeOut(1200);
}
};
})();
/**
* Check a href for an anchor. If exists, and in document, scroll to it.
* If href argument ommited, assumes context (this) is HTML Element,
* which will be the case when invoked by jQuery after an event
*/
function scroll_if_anchor(href) {
href = typeof(href) == "string" ? href : jQuery(this).attr("href");
//do not interfere with bootstrap carousels
if(jQuery(href).length > 0 && !jQuery(this).hasClass('no-scroll')) {
var fromTop = 118;
// If our Href points to a valid, non-empty anchor, and is on the same page (e.g. #foo)
// Legacy jQuery and IE7 may have issues: http://stackoverflow.com/q/1593174
if(href.indexOf("https://www.somosxbox.com/las-noticias-de-xbox-mas-destacadas-de-la-semana-limitacion-de-adquirir-xbox-game-pass-ultimate-barato-17-al-23-de-mayo/#") == 0) {
var $target = jQuery(href);
// Older browser without pushState might flicker here, as they momentarily
// jump to the wrong position (IE < 10)
if($target.length) {
jQuery('html, body').animate({ scrollTop: $target.offset().top - fromTop });
if(history && "pushState" in history) {
history.pushState({}, document.title, window.location.pathname + href);
return false;
}
}
}
}
}
// When our page loads, check to see if it contains an anchor
scroll_if_anchor(window.location.hash);
// Intercept all anchor clicks
jQuery("body").on("click", "a", scroll_if_anchor);
//menu hovers
function menuHovers() {
jQuery(".menu .post-list a").hover(
function() {
jQuery(this).children('img').stop().animate({ opacity: .3 }, 150);
},
function() {
jQuery(this).children('img').stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500);
}
);
}
//new articles effects
jQuery("#new-articles .selector").hover(
function() {
jQuery(this).addClass('over');
},
function() {
jQuery(this).removeClass('over');
}
);
jQuery("#new-articles .selector").click(function() {
jQuery('#new-articles .post-container').animate({
height: 'toggle'
}, 100, 'linear' );
jQuery(this).toggleClass('active');
});
//show search box
jQuery("#menu-search-button").hover(
function() {
jQuery(this).toggleClass('hover');
}
);
jQuery("#menu-search-button").click(
function() {
jQuery('#menu-search').fadeToggle("fast");
jQuery(this).toggleClass('active');
}
);
//hide superfish more drop down on mobile if clicked again
jQuery("#secondary-menu-selector").click(
function() {
if(jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact ul.menu').is(':visible')) {
jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact ul.menu').hide();
}
}
);
//search form submission
jQuery("#searchformtop input").keypress(function(event) {
if (event.which == 13) {
event.preventDefault();
var len = jQuery("#s").val().length;
if(len >=3) {
jQuery("#searchformtop").submit();
} else {
alert("Search term must be at least 3 characters in length");
}
}
});
//email subscribe form submission
jQuery("#feedburner_subscribe button").click(function() {
jQuery("#feedburner_subscribe").submit();
});
//show login form
jQuery("#sticky-login").click(function() {
jQuery('#sticky-login-form').animate({
height: 'toggle'
}, 100, 'linear' );
jQuery('#sticky-register-form').hide();
jQuery('#sticky-register').removeClass('active');
jQuery(this).toggleClass('active');
});
//show register form
jQuery("#sticky-register").click(function() {
jQuery('#sticky-register-form').animate({
height: 'toggle'
}, 100, 'linear' );
jQuery('#sticky-login-form').hide();
jQuery('#sticky-login').removeClass('active');
jQuery(this).toggleClass('active');
});
//submit button hover effects
jQuery(".sticky-submit").hover(function() {
jQuery(this).toggleClass("active");
});
//login form submission
jQuery(".sticky-login-form #user_pass").keypress(function(event) {
if (event.which == 13) {
jQuery("#sticky-login-form .loading").show();
jQuery("form.sticky-login-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0);
event.preventDefault();
jQuery(".sticky-login-form").submit();
}
});
jQuery("#sticky-login-submit").click(function() {
jQuery("#sticky-login-form .loading").show();
jQuery("form.sticky-login-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0);
jQuery(".sticky-login-form").submit();
});
//register form submission
jQuery(".sticky-register-form #user_email").keypress(function(event) {
if (event.which == 13) {
jQuery("#sticky-register-form .loading").show();
jQuery("form.sticky-register-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0);
event.preventDefault();
jQuery(".sticky-register-form").submit();
}
});
jQuery("#sticky-register-submit").click(function() {
jQuery("#sticky-register-form .loading").show();
jQuery("form.sticky-register-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0);
jQuery(".sticky-register-form").submit();
});
//hide check password message
jQuery(".check-password").click(function() {
jQuery(this).animate({
height: 'toggle'
}, 100, 'linear' );
});
//scroll all #top elements to top
jQuery("a[href="https://www.somosxbox.com/las-noticias-de-xbox-mas-destacadas-de-la-semana-limitacion-de-adquirir-xbox-game-pass-ultimate-barato-17-al-23-de-mayo/#top"]").click(function() {
jQuery("html, body").animate({ scrollTop: 0 }, "slow");
return false;
});
//image darkening
jQuery('body').on('mouseenter', '.darken', function(e) {
jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: .4 }, 150);
}).on('mouseleave', '.darken', function(e) {
jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500);
});
//reaction mouseovers
jQuery('body').on('mouseenter', '.reaction.clickable', function(e) {
jQuery(this).addClass('active');
}).on('mouseleave', '.reaction', function(e) {
jQuery(this).removeClass('active');
});
// user rating panel display
jQuery('body').on('mouseover', '.user-rating .rating-wrapper.rateable', function(e) {
jQuery(this).addClass('over');
jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').fadeIn(100);
});
jQuery('body').on('mouseleave', '.user-rating .rating-wrapper', function(e) {
jQuery(this).stop().delay(100)
.queue(function(n) {
jQuery(this).removeClass('over');
n();
});
jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').stop().fadeOut(500);
});
// user comment rating panel display
jQuery('body').on('mouseover', '#respond .rating-wrapper.rateable', function(e) {
jQuery(this).addClass('over');
jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').fadeIn(100);
});
jQuery('body').on('mouseleave', '#respond .rating-wrapper', function(e) {
jQuery(this).stop().delay(100)
.queue(function(n) {
jQuery(this).removeClass('over');
n();
});
jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').stop().fadeOut(500);
});
// user comment rating
jQuery( "#respond .form-selector" ).on( "slidestop", function( event, ui ) {
var divID = jQuery(this).parent().parent().parent().attr("id");
var rating = jQuery(this).parent().siblings('.rating-value').html();
jQuery("https://www.somosxbox.com/las-noticias-de-xbox-mas-destacadas-de-la-semana-limitacion-de-adquirir-xbox-game-pass-ultimate-barato-17-al-23-de-mayo/#" + divID + ' .theme-icon-check').delay(100).fadeIn(100);
jQuery("https://www.somosxbox.com/las-noticias-de-xbox-mas-destacadas-de-la-semana-limitacion-de-adquirir-xbox-game-pass-ultimate-barato-17-al-23-de-mayo/#" + divID + ' .hidden-rating-value').val(rating);
});
//pinterest
if(jQuery('#pinterest-social-tab').length > 0) {
(function(d){
var f = d.getElementsByTagName('SCRIPT')[0], p = d.createElement('SCRIPT');
p.type="text/javascript";
p.async = true;
p.src="https://assets.pinterest.com/js/pinit.js";
f.parentNode.insertBefore(p, f);
}(document));
}
//tabs - these must go in window.load so pinterest will work inside a tab
jQuery('.widgets-wrapper .it-social-tabs').tabs({ fx: { opacity: 'toggle', duration: 150 } });
jQuery('#footer .it-social-tabs').tabs({ active: 2, fx: { opacity: 'toggle', duration: 150 } });
jQuery('.share-wrapper').show();
equalHeightColumns(jQuery(".loop.grid .article-panel"));
disqusContentsMenu();
//show ads after mmenu is setup because it wraps the page in a div
//causing google adsense to reload
jQuery('.it-ad').animate({opacity: '1'}, 0);
Leave a Reply