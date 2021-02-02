Papu Gomez
Atalanta – Seville | Market value: 15 million euros | Cost of the transfer: 5.5 million euros.
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Mainz – Crystal Palace | Market value: 15 million euros | Cost of the transfer: 3.5 million euros (transfer).
Carles aleá
Barcelona – Getafe | Market value: 15 million euros | Cost of the transfer: Transfer until the end of the season.
Amad Diallo
Atalanta – Manchester United | Market value: 15 million euros | Cost of the transfer: 21 million euros.
Joe willock
Arsenal – Newcastle | Market value: 16 million euros | Cost of the transfer: Transfer until the end of the season.
Tomori
Chelsea – MIlan | Market value: 17 million euros | Cost of the transfer: Transfer until the end of the season.
William Saliba
Arsenal – Nice | Market value: 17 million euros | Cost of the transfer: Transfer until the end of the season.
Krépin Diatta
Bruges – Monaco | Market value: 18 million euros | Cost of the transfer: 20 million euros.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles
Arsenal – West Brom | Market value: 18 million euros | Cost of the transfer: Transfer until the end of the season.
Willian Jose
Real Sociedad – Wolves | Market value: 20 million euros | Cost of the transfer: Transfer until the end of the season.
Morgan samson
Marseille – Aston Villa | Market value: 20 million euros | Cost of the transfer: 15.8 million euros.
Luka jovic
Real Madrid – Eintracht F. | Market value: 20 million euros | Cost of the transfer: Transfer until the end of the season.
Kubo
Real Madrid – Getafe | Market value: 20 million euros | Transfer cost: 1.25 million euros (Transfer).
Milik
Naples – Marseille | Market value: 22 million euros | Cost of the transfer: Transfer until the end of the season.
Benrahma
Brentford – West Ham | Market value: 22 million euros | Cost of the transfer: 23.1 million euros.
Kabak
Schalke – Liverpool | Market value: 25 million euros | Transfer cost: 1.10 million euros (transfer).
Szoboszlai
RB Salzburg – RB Leipzig | Market value: 25 million euros | Cost of the transfer: 20 million euros.
Haller
West Ham – Ajax | Market value: 30 million euros | Cost of the transfer: 22.5 million euros.
Dembélé
Lyon – Atlético de Madrid | Market value: 30 million euros | Cost of the transfer: 1.5 million euros (transfer).
Odegaard
Real Madrid – Arsenal | Market value: 40 million euros | Cost of the transfer: 2 million euros (transfer).
