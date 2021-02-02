Papu Gomez Atalanta – Seville | Market value: 15 million euros | Cost of the transfer: 5.5 million euros. Photo:

MIGUEL MORENATTI

February 2, 2021

Jean-Philippe Mateta Mainz – Crystal Palace | Market value: 15 million euros | Cost of the transfer: 3.5 million euros (transfer).

picture alliance

February 2, 2021

Carles aleá Barcelona – Getafe | Market value: 15 million euros | Cost of the transfer: Transfer until the end of the season.

FITO GONZALEZ

February 2, 2021

Amad Diallo Atalanta – Manchester United | Market value: 15 million euros | Cost of the transfer: 21 million euros.

Matthew peters

February 2, 2021

Joe willock Arsenal – Newcastle | Market value: 16 million euros | Cost of the transfer: Transfer until the end of the season.

Mike hewitt

February 2, 2021

Tomori Chelsea – MIlan | Market value: 17 million euros | Cost of the transfer: Transfer until the end of the season.

NurPhoto

February 2, 2021

William Saliba Arsenal – Nice | Market value: 17 million euros | Cost of the transfer: Transfer until the end of the season.

James Chance

February 2, 2021

Krépin Diatta Bruges – Monaco | Market value: 18 million euros | Cost of the transfer: 20 million euros.

John berry

February 2, 2021

Ainsley Maitland-Niles Arsenal – West Brom | Market value: 18 million euros | Cost of the transfer: Transfer until the end of the season.

David price

February 2, 2021

Willian Jose Real Sociedad – Wolves | Market value: 20 million euros | Cost of the transfer: Transfer until the end of the season.

Sam Bagnall – AMA

February 2, 2021

Morgan samson Marseille – Aston Villa | Market value: 20 million euros | Cost of the transfer: 15.8 million euros.

Neville williams

February 2, 2021

Luka jovic Real Madrid – Eintracht F. | Market value: 20 million euros | Cost of the transfer: Transfer until the end of the season.

Stuart franklin

February 2, 2021

Kubo Real Madrid – Getafe | Market value: 20 million euros | Transfer cost: 1.25 million euros (Transfer).

AIOL

February 2, 2021

Milik Naples – Marseille | Market value: 22 million euros | Cost of the transfer: Transfer until the end of the season.

Olympique de Marseille

February 2, 2021

Benrahma Brentford – West Ham | Market value: 22 million euros | Cost of the transfer: 23.1 million euros.

Catherine Ivill

February 2, 2021

Kabak Schalke – Liverpool | Market value: 25 million euros | Transfer cost: 1.10 million euros (transfer).

Lars Baron

February 2, 2021

Szoboszlai RB Salzburg – RB Leipzig | Market value: 25 million euros | Cost of the transfer: 20 million euros.

Michael Molzar

February 2, 2021

Haller West Ham – Ajax | Market value: 30 million euros | Cost of the transfer: 22.5 million euros.

ANP Sport

February 2, 2021

Dembélé Lyon – Atlético de Madrid | Market value: 30 million euros | Cost of the transfer: 1.5 million euros (transfer).

NurPhoto

February 2, 2021

