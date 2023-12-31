2023 has been a year of changes in the Valencian Community. Above all, political changes that have led to other social, economic and cultural changes. Although this political change did not come until May – with the holding of the regional elections and the victory of the PP which, with the votes of Vox, unseated the Botánico Government, made up of socialists, Compromís and Podem – the first months of the year They were also marked by the electoral contest and a string of groups, businessmen and workers demanding promises.

During this year there have also been things that have not changed. The underfinancing of the Valencian Community, which covers essential public services, has become chronic and remains unsolved. Nor the water deficit, for which the first months were a coming and going of resources due to the cutback of the Tajo-Segura transfer. The Casa de la Caridad in Valencia increased the number of people served by 15% and sexist violence ended the lives of six women.

Change of government: On May 28, the popular Carlos Mazón ousted the socialist Ximo Puig from the presidency of the Generalitat. He did it with an agreement express, after a two-hour meeting, with the leaders of the far-right Vox, to whom he opened the door to the autonomous Government and the presidency of the Valencian Cortes. These elections reflected the strength of the PP and the resistance of the Valencian socialists which, in any case, was not enough to alleviate the fall of Compromís, without Mónica Oltra, and the disappearance of Unides Podem. She also evidenced the rise of Vox but below what was expected. The PP also won in the three capitals: in Valencia and Castellón supported by the extreme right and in Alicante with a comfortable majority.

The characters after the change: The head of the Vox list reached the finish line but did not cross it. The national leadership's veto of Carlos Flores Juberías, convicted of sexist violence 20 years ago, forced him to withdraw from regional politics. In his place, the leader of the extreme right, Santiago Abascal, placed the former bullfighter Vicente Barrera, who crossed that finish line without having completed the race and, within hours, became vice president of the Generalitat and Minister of Culture, one of the three portfolios that the popular ones left in the hands of Vox. The surprise that Barrera's appointment was was as much as the fact that in the six months that he has been in the Government he has not held a press conference. Two other candidates from his party were protagonists. The deputy and candidate for the presidency of the regional parliament, José María Llanos, stated that gender violence “does not exist” and annulled the possibility of running for office in the face of the critical response from the entire political spectrum, with the exception of his party. . He was replaced by the anti-abortion and ultra-Catholic Llanos Massó, who directs the sessions of the Cortes in which the Valencian people are represented.

The result of the elections also influenced the former president, Ximo Puig. He endured the holding of the general elections in July, the formation of Pedro Sánchez's government, in which he was not included, and, finally, he has chosen to take “a step back” and open the process for the election of a new leader , or leader, of the Valencian socialists.

Areas of change: The change that Carlos Mazón advocated can already be seen. At the first meeting of the regional government, the promised elimination of the Inheritance and Donation Tax was approved. The cancellation of the non-nata tourist tax has also gone ahead. The presence of Vox, in the Generalitat and in the large Valencian cities, has not disappointed. The spending forecasts include a contribution to the Toro de Lidia Foundation, several bike lanes have been canceled and traffic has returned to the center of Valencia, without any relevant environmental considerations. The tributes to the victims of sexist violence do not have a common motto of support and LGTBI banners or emblems have been removed from balconies and facades of municipal facilities in the only town in which the extreme right, supported by the PP, governs. In a municipality of Castellón, all LGTBI-themed books have been removed from the children's and youth area of ​​the municipal library, something that they intend to extend to all public libraries, and dozens of professionals from different cultural sectors agreed to denounce in July, through their social networks, “the return of censorship that is attacking freedom of expression, a right socially and democratically consolidated in our constitution,” after the withdrawal and cancellation of several shows.

The chaos of the beginning of the course: The allocation of teacher positions for primary, secondary, vocational training, language schools and adult schools underwent up to five modifications and a week before the start of the school year, nearly 20,000 teachers still did not know their destination. More than a thousand students later suffered the consequences of lack of school transportation. In this last quarter, the Ministry of Education has put its model on the table: the return to the single district, a system that unions, associations of parents of students and opposition parties reject, and the supposed free election, on the part of the parents, of the vehicular language in which their children will study, which will give them access to give their opinion on a part of the schools' pedagogical project.

The end of a historical claim and economic activity: Just ten days before the end of the year, the Government gave the green light to the long-awaited northern expansion of the Port of Valencia, a billion-dollar public-private investment widely demanded by businessmen. The project is opposed due to the environmental impact and the Government itself will be in charge of ensuring that the sustainability it preaches is carried out with all guarantees. Also this year, Volkswagen's subsidiary company, PowerCo, began work on the battery gigafactory designed for Sagunto, while uncertainty focuses on Ford, which has delayed its electrification plans due to low market demand, which increases the fragility of its plant in Almussafes. In 2023, in addition, a century-old industry, Marie Claire, closed, which has provided work to a region in the interior of Castellón for more than 100 years and the ceramic sector has seen sales, production, turnover and employment fall and It is still waiting for aid that will allow the industry to revive.

Image of the beaches of Benidorm during the month of July. Monica Torres

Tourism does not fail: The sector that has not failed has been tourism, recovered after the pandemic and with deseasonalization advancing to record numbers, especially in Alicante. Proof of this has been the purchase of the vacations city Marina d'Or where the Fuertes Group (elPozo) and Magic Costa Blanca, with 50 years of experience in the tourism sector, have announced an investment of 40 million euros to relaunch a project that died of success.

The Valencian: Carlos Mazón announced a law on Valencian identity signs that has not yet seen the light of day. But where the controversy is already served is with the Valencian, when for years the PP has agreed on the big decisions. Vox, which never uses this language, advocated using a non-normative Valencian and, although it encountered initial opposition from the PP, the Generalitat has already delivered the new criteria for the Valencian Language Academy, the only regulatory entity, use of this language, co-official and native, in the administration. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Culture has provided financial support to entities that support a non-normative Valencian and support has been cut or withdrawn from those who promote the orthographic normalization of Valencian.

Lights and shadows in culture: One of the most notorious cultural decisions was the dismissal of the director of the Center del Carme. Contemporary Culture of Valencia, José Luis Pérez Pont, who under his management multiplied by four the visits to the center and on which hundreds of people saw the black hand, wind and censorship of Vox. Outside the public spectrum, light came with the opening of the Hortensia Herrero Art Center (CAHH), in Valencia, which houses a hundred works by some of the most sought-after international creators of contemporary art in the rehabilitated Valeriola Palace, in 40 million euros have been invested.

General view of the Hortensia Herrero Art Center. Biel Aliño (EFE)

The corruption trials: The Valencian Community still cannot separate itself from the tagline of corruption. During this year, the former president of the Valencia Provincial Council, Alfonso Rus (PP), was sentenced to five years in prison for embezzlement and prevarication and the former president of the Generalitat, Francisco Camps (PP), was tried and is still awaiting trial. the sentence for his alleged involvement in the Gürtel case. “As a citizen, I remain at your disposal,” Camps said in his last word to address the National Court court.

