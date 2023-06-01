MMA is an extreme fighting sport that attracts millions of fans. If you think boxing is brutal, then you haven’t watched mixed martial arts. The players are allowed to use multiple skills to subdue their opponents, making it quite captivating. The popularity of MMA has been heightened by the rise of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Its matches have also been featured in the gambling sector, so you can bet on them in the top casinos. Besides, you can find incentives like the Vulkan Bet bonus to keep you going.

We will now explore the world of MMA fighters and find out who is the best of all time. It will be based on their successes on and off the ring. Let us begin:

Conor McGregor

Nicknamed the Notorious, McGregor has been instrumental in the UFC’s journey to the top. He has the biggest pay-per-view draw in the history of the sport. Even though Conor has lost some legendary fights, he wins his fans over by being the most brutal trash-talker. He also has a distinct fighting style characterized by aggression and accurate punches that make him a knockout threat. McGregor was the first fighter to win both the lightweight and featherweight belts. At some point, he was the highest-paid sportsman in the world.

Jon Jones

Jones was the most dominant fighter in the light heavyweight category. He boasts of eleven title defences with only one loss, which was a disqualification. Jones, nicknamed Bones, has beaten some of the most prolific fighters, including the likes of Rashad Evans and Quinton Jackson. He also tried out the heavyweight category and had a prolific victory over Cyril Gane. Even though he has his off-field shenanigans, Jones is certainly one of the best.

Anderson Silva

This Brazilian fighter remains one of the best fighters to grace the UFC. He has the record for the longest reign as a middleweight champion. He defended his title successfully ten times and won sixteen consecutive fights. However, he had an injury-hit that affected his prowess. Nevertheless, his legacy as one of the best remains untainted.

George St-Pierre

George is another brutal fighter in the MMA. He was a master in the welterweight category, where he defended his title nine times. George first learned karate before moving to MMA. He remains the fighter with the highest number of takedowns in the UFC. He also made a stint in the middleweight category and beat Michael Bisping becoming a 2-division champion. However, George’s career was halted due to illness.

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Nicknamed the Eagle, Khabib was among the best lightweight champions in the history of the sport. He is regarded as the most brutal grappler in the MMA. He has beaten big names in the sport, including Conor the Notorious McGregor and Justin Gaethje among others. He opted to halt his fighting career after the death of his dad.

Fedor Emelianenko

Fedor is one of the greatest fighters in the MMA, even though he never graced the UFC. He had one of the most lethal power punches in the history of the sport and is regarded as one of the best strikers. He was a heavyweight fighter who participated in MMA promotions like Bellator, Pride, and Strikeforce. It would have been awesome to see him in the UFC.

Demetrious Johnson

Johnson is nicknamed the Mighty Mouse because of his diminutive size. He is a small yet captivating fighter. Johnson was the first flyweight champion in the UFC and defended the belt eleven times. His fighting style was characterized by ground-and-pounds and quick takedowns. Even though he was finally dethroned, he remains a prolific fighter in MMA promotions.

Daniel Cormier

Cormier was also a superb grappler who started his career in MMA promotions before proceeding to the UFC. He excelled in the light heavyweight category, though he also won the lightweight championship. His career in UFC rose quite fast, and he started contending for the title against big names like Jones. He is currently a top UFC commentator.

Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander has had an amazing career and seems to be thirsty for more. He has been instrumental in the featherweight category, where he has defended his belt four times. Nicknamed the Great, this Australian fighter has only tasted defeat once. He has beaten some of the toughest fighters, and there seems to be more up his sleeve.

Matt Hughes

Matt was a champion in the welterweight category of UFC though he had enjoyed over twenty wins in the sport before joining the championship. He beat brutal fighters such as George St-Pierre in his MMA career. Matt also had a distinct fighting style that was exciting to watch. He wraps up this list of the top ten greatest fighters.

These are ten of the greatest MMA fighters, who intrigued their fans with their distinct fighting styles and off-field shows. They have won UFC championships, MMA promotions, and off-field shows. You can watch their highlights to find out why they are the best.