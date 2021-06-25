The azzurri They arrive as the only team in the history of the Eurocup capable of making full of victories without fitting into the group stage. In addition, they are one game away from equaling the world record for consecutive clean sheets (12), five from bets without losing (35) and four from consecutive wins (11), according to MisterChip data.

The Austrians face the first Eurocup tie in their history, with better results in the World Cups (two semi-finals). This inexperience can work against having such a strong opponent with such good dynamics in front of him.

The red devils They arrive as one of the favorite national teams to win the title, especially after the return of a Kevin De Bruyne who was out in the first game and had to start the second from the bench. They have a record of 22 wins, three draws and one loss in their last 26 matches.

The Portuguese also aspire to the title, specifically to defend the conquered in the previous edition. They come from a great match against the main candidate when they draw (2-2) against France. They have 16 wins, 6 draws and 5 losses in their last 27 games.

The Croats come from solving their pass on the last day and, although it is a bit far, it should be remembered that they were runners-up in the last World Cup event. It is also true that they have not accumulated good results recently, with 5 wins, 3 draws and 7 losses in their last 15 meetings.

The Spaniards also resolved their pass on the last day and did it through the big door by thrashing (0-5) to Slovakia. In their last 16 meetings the tie (8) predominates over the victory (7), having registered a tie.

The French come from leading the most complicated group in the competition without having known defeat, confirming that they are the top favorites to lift the tournament and chain the World Cup and Euro Cup. They have only lost one of their last 16 games, with 11 wins and four draws.

The Swiss have agreed as one of the best third parties and start with difficulties in a tie where they are clearly inferior. The inability to neutralize Italy (3-0) does not invite to trust that it can achieve it with France. He has 7 wins, 4 draws and 5 losses in his last 16 meetings.

The British have managed to finish first in the group without conceding a goal, something that only five other teams in the entire history of the European Championship can boast of. They have missed a goal (2) in relation to the list of attackers that they enjoy. They have 12 wins, two draws and two losses in their last 16 games.

The Germans have suffered a lot and had to lose time to Hungary (2-2) to finish second in the group of death. Both their scoring ability (6) and the ease they have had to fit in (5) in the group stage stand out. They have added 6 wins, 6 draws and three losses in their last 15 games.